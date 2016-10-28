ADX Line AM

4.75

This indicator, interpreting ADX and ATR data, clearly and accurately identifies the current trend, allowing the trader to get the most out of strong price movements.

The indicator is intuitive to use:

  • a change in line direction means a change in trend direction;
  • a change in line color warns of an imminent change in direction.

The indicator does not repaint and allows you to send notifications about its signals to a mobile terminal and email.

Configurable parameters:

  • ADX_Medium_Coefficient - the weight value of the ADX indicator built on average prices;
  • ADX_Medium_Period - the period of the ADX indicator built on average prices;
  • ADX_Close_Coefficient - the weight value of the ADX indicator built on closing prices;
  • ADX_Close_Period - the period of the ADX indicator built on closing prices;
  • Sensitivity - indicator sensitivity;
  • Indicator_Smoothing - indicator line smoothing period; 
  • Indicator_Smoothing_Method - indicator line smoothing method;
  • Oscillator_Signal - the indicator gives signals about a change in trend direction based on ADX indicator data;
  • Line_Signal - the indicator signals about a change in trend direction based on the ADX indicator and the ATR indicator;
  • Distance - the distance between the indicator signals and the price chart;
  • Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing user data;
  • Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab;
  • Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID is specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab.

      Attention:

      Please note that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that have been effective in the past will show the same results in the future.

      To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.

      It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account in the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.

      With respect and best wishes,

      Andrii Matviievskyi


      P.S.

      If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.

      I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.


      Reviews 4
      Giulio Franceschini
      722
      Giulio Franceschini 2024.09.05 10:18 
       

      A very useful indicator as an entry confirmation for those who work in scalping, I find it excellent.

      James Wioos
      410
      James Wioos 2022.02.08 03:40 
       

      This is the best ADX and ATR indicator on the market. Follow the green dot and red dot, this will lead to profitable trade.

      wawilon
      44
      wawilon 2021.08.06 10:08 
       

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      Giulio Franceschini 2024.09.05 10:18 
       

      A very useful indicator as an entry confirmation for those who work in scalping, I find it excellent.

      James Wioos
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      James Wioos 2022.02.08 03:40 
       

      This is the best ADX and ATR indicator on the market. Follow the green dot and red dot, this will lead to profitable trade.

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      ismael1971 2021.09.18 06:42 
       

      very nice when i see green and red color at the first time that my loss or tf thanks man.

      wawilon
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      wawilon 2021.08.06 10:08 
       

      Хороший индикатор

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