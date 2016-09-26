Step RSI AM

The presented indicator is an original development based on the classic technical analysis indicator - RSI.

To smooth out sharp fluctuations in the indicator values, a filter is used that cuts off weak changes and focuses the trader's attention on strong fluctuations in the values.

The indicator does not repaint on formed bars.

For greater efficiency of this indicator, it should be used together with indicators that identify the trend direction, as well as support/resistance levels.

The indicator signals are given at the intersection points of the indicator histogram and the indicator signal line.

The signal is confirmed when the price overcomes the maximum/minimum of the bar on which the signal was given.

The indicator allows sending notifications about signals to a mobile terminal and e-mail.

Configurable parameters: