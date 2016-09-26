Step RSI AM
- Indicators
-
- Version: 40.0
- Updated: 15 March 2026
The presented indicator is an original development based on the classic technical analysis indicator - RSI.
To smooth out sharp fluctuations in the indicator values, a filter is used that cuts off weak changes and focuses the trader's attention on strong fluctuations in the values.
The indicator does not repaint on formed bars.
For greater efficiency of this indicator, it should be used together with indicators that identify the trend direction, as well as support/resistance levels.
The indicator signals are given at the intersection points of the indicator histogram and the indicator signal line.
The signal is confirmed when the price overcomes the maximum/minimum of the bar on which the signal was given.
The indicator allows sending notifications about signals to a mobile terminal and e-mail.
Configurable parameters:
- Style - style of indicator signals (the main indicator signal is the oscillator crossing the signal line or the oscillator crossing the zero line);
- Number_of_bars_calculated - the number of bars on which the indicator will be calculated and displayed;
- RSI_Price - the price used to calculate the indicator;
- RSI_Period - the indicator period;
- Shift_Signal_Line - the shift of the signal line relative to the indicator;
- Method_Signal_Line - signal line smoothing method;
- Period_Signal_Line - smoothing period for the signal line;
- M_Signal_on_Chart - displaying the main signal on the price chart;
- A_Signal_on_Chart - displaying an additional signal on the price chart;
- Alerts - the indicator displays a dialog box containing information about the indicator signal;
- Send_Notification - the indicator sends a notification to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes ID is specified in the settings window on the "Notifications" tab;
- Send_Mail - the indicator sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab.
Attention:
It should be taken into account that any market is constantly changing and there is no guarantee that methods that were effective in the past will be effective in the future.
To minimize potential losses, you should regularly optimize the product parameters, study the results of its work and withdraw part of the profit received.
It is recommended that before using the product on a real account, you test its work on a demo account on the same market and with the same broker where you plan to trade.
With respect and best wishes,
Andrii Matviievskyi
P.S.
If you liked this product, I would be grateful for a fair assessment - positive user reviews motivate the author, and reasonable criticism allows us to make products better.
I suggest visiting my page where you will find many unique author's works that are the result of many years of studying exchange trading and FOREX trading.
Good indicator. Easy to follow as the trend changes, with minimal and improved noise. Excellent