Moving Average Alert
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 2 April 2022
- Activations: 5
Objective:
Notify/alert traders if price touched or closed above/below the moving average.
Features/Settings:
- Moving average method supported: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted
- Works on all currency pairs.
- Set the Moving Average Period/Shift value
- Timeframe supported: 1m, 5m 15m, 30m, 1H, 4H, 1D, 1WK, 1Mo
- Set the Applied Price: Close, Open, High, Low, Price, etc.
- Set the Candle Size Type: Full Length or Body Length
- Set the Candle Size to Trigger an Alert
- Alert type: Popup, Send to Mobile MT4, Email
- Add multiple MA alerts in a single chart
Instructions:
- Add the moving average alert indicator to the chart
- Add a separate moving average indicator with the same settings to visual it.
Refer to screenshot:
FREE Tools:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60301 - Order Management Script
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77073 - Fibonacci Entries
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77072 - ADR Pips Meter
Strategies:
ForexGearPro – Forex Trading Strategy
It would be great if the indicator had a built-in timer, so that when it touches the moving average, a timer could be set for when it can trigger again. This is because too many alerts are coming through. Thank you.