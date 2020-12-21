Moving Average Alert

4

Objective:

Notify/alert traders if price touched or closed above/below the moving average.

  • To help traders identify trends early using moving average alerts
  • To simplify trading decisions and reduce emotional trading
  • To demonstrate a stress-free trading setup for beginners
  • To improve trade timing with automated MA signals
  • To share a clean and disciplined trading strategy
  • To avoid constantly watching charts all day
  • To help traders trade smarter with simple indicators
  • To increase confidence in entering and exiting trades
  • To teach how moving average alerts can reduce missed opportunities
  • To create a more relaxed and consistent trading routine

    • Features/Settings:

    • Moving average method supported: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted
    • Works on all currency pairs.
    • Set the Moving Average Period/Shift value
    • Timeframe supported: 1m, 5m 15m, 30m, 1H, 4H, 1D, 1WK, 1Mo
    • Set the Applied Price: Close, Open, High, Low, Price, etc.
    • Set the Candle Size Type: Full Length or Body Length
    • Set the Candle Size to Trigger an Alert
    • Alert type: Popup, Send to Mobile MT4, Email
    • Add multiple MA alerts in a single chart

    Instructions:

    1. Add the moving average alert indicator to the chart
    2. Add a separate moving average indicator with the same settings to visual it.

    Refer to screenshot:


    1 - Time Frame
    2 - Moving Average Method
    3 - Applied Price
    4 - Moving Average Period
    5 - Moving Average Shift
    6 - Full/Body length of candle
    7 - Candle size based on #6 to trigger an alert
    8 - Type of Alerts
    9 - Push alert to mobile MT4 based on #8
    10 - Push alert to email based on #8
    11 - Alert notes
    Reviews 2
    Volodymyr Karavan
    27
    Volodymyr Karavan 2025.04.12 11:06 
     

    It would be great if the indicator had a built-in timer, so that when it touches the moving average, a timer could be set for when it can trigger again. This is because too many alerts are coming through. Thank you.

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    Volodymyr Karavan
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    Volodymyr Karavan 2025.04.12 11:06 
     

    It would be great if the indicator had a built-in timer, so that when it touches the moving average, a timer could be set for when it can trigger again. This is because too many alerts are coming through. Thank you.

    Christianiel Robles Faustino
    4191
    Reply from developer Christianiel Robles Faustino 2025.04.12 15:55
    Thank you for your input and I'll try to improve it in the future release. For multiple charts, please try and check this out - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128267?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
    blevinsg1
    39
    blevinsg1 2023.09.30 23:49 
     

    Seems to work decent,but you really do not own it! Tried to copy and paste from one mt4 to another and will not work. Will never buy anything else from them because you do not own it just renting it!!

    Christianiel Robles Faustino
    4191
    Reply from developer Christianiel Robles Faustino 2024.08.26 07:39
    Hello, I understand your concern but the reason behind it is because of MQL5 security/copyright policy. You may reach out to MQL support team for further details and to request support > https://www.mql5.com/en/contact# . Thank you.
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