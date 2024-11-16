Hi Low Last Day MT4

The Hi Low Last Day (Hi Lo Last Day) indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day and the second trading day, as well as the minimum and maximum of last week.

There are many trading strategies on the daily levels. This indicator is indispensable when using such trading strategies.

In fact, everything is simple in trading, you just need to understand and accept it for yourself. There is only price!!! What is price? This is the level on the chart. The level is the price that the buyer and the seller are holding back. What price is capped by the counterparty? A price he won't sell or buy. Therefore, daily levels are very important. To help you understand the situation in the market, use the Hi Low Last Day indicator, which will help determine the mood of the market in the current day.

The Hi Low Last Day indicator has flexible settings:

Line color

Line width

how to display (the length of the lines)

ATR completed today

ATR period

To show the second day

The second day

Last Week 's Setup



The indicator requires very little system resources and does not load the terminal.