Galactic VSA

Galactic Volume spread analysis (VSA), is an indicator designed for the visualization of the Volume, and the proportion in which it affects the volatility of the spread of the different pairs.

The strategy consists of the following:

Bull Trend:
Always going in favor of the trend, open buying operations at the lows of the trend, provided that it coincides with a high volume shown by the Galactic VSA indicator.
Downtrend:
Always going in favor of the trend, open sales operations at the highs of the trend, provided it coincides with a high volume shown by the Galactic VSA indicator.

Preferred pairs:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

Indicator tested in swing trading, NOT RECOMMENDING timeframes less than H1. 
