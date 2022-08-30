Moving Average Crossing Scanner

4.33
This indicator scans the Moving Average values for 2 Moving Averages on multiple pairs and multiple timeframes in realtime and displays a Buy signal when the fast MA is above the slow MA and a Sell signal when the fast MA is below the slow MA. 

-All the MA parameters(Period, Method and Applied price) can be changed from the inputs window.

-You can either add your own list of pairs to scan or set the scanner to automatically use the pairs in the market watch using the Symbols Source input.

-The scanner can send MT4 Alerts/Email/Phone Notifications when the Moving Average lines cross.

-The dashboard rows have alternating colors to enhance visibility

-The current pair is marked with a different color

-All the dashboard colors can be adjusted in the indicator inputs window.

-To move the dashboard, left click on the top bar(containing the dashboard name), drag the dashboard and once it's in the desired position, release your mouse click.

-You can open a pair on the current chart by clicking on it(Pair name on the first column)
Reviews 5
Abraham Correa
4753
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 04:58 
 

Advanced coding doesn't seem to be unsatisfying. The rating is self explanatory!

Xavipas
187
Xavipas 2023.04.03 17:51 
 

Sencillo y eficaz. Para mi se ha convertido en un indispensable en el comercio forex. Gracias!!!

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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In many strategies, it's quite common to use a scaled ATR to help define a stop-loss, and it's not uncommon to use it for take-profit targets as well. While it's possible to use the built-in ATR indicator and manually calculate the offset value, it's not particularly intuitive or efficient, and has the potential for miscalculations.  Features Configurable ATR offset Upper and Lower Band. configurable ATR scaling factor alternate(non-chart) ATR timeframe explicitly defined input types to improv
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This indicator allows you to transform your chart’s appearance by applying a smooth transition between two customizable colors for the background. This eye-catching gradient effect gives your chart a fresh, modern look, making it more visually appealing. The gradient is applied to all indicator windows currently on your chart when the indicator is attached and will also affect any new indicator windows added later. Try it out and refresh the look of your charts!
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The MT5 CCI Dashboard Scanner is a tool that helps track the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) levels across different timeframes and instruments while providing real-time alerts when a new signal is detected. It's user-friendly and light on computational power, ensuring smooth performance on any computer. Key Features Automatic Instrument Grouping: The scanner collects all instruments from your Market Watch list and organizes them into categories (Majors, Minors, Exotics, Others). Easily select w
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Enhance your trading and add more excitement with the new version of the RSI Scanner!  Automatic Instrument Grouping: The scanner automatically collects all instruments from your Market Watch and organizes them into four categories: Majors, Minors, Exotics, and Others. Customizable Signal Selection: On the settings page, you can choose which instruments you want to scan for signals. Flexible Timeframe Selection: You can also specify the timeframes you wish to monitor for signals. RSI Parameter
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The MT4 CCI Dashboard Scanner helps you track the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) levels across different timeframes and instruments and provides real-time alerts when a new signal is detected. It is user-friendly and light on computational power, ensuring smooth performance on any computer. Key Features: Automatic Instrument Grouping: The scanner collects all instruments from your Market Watch list and organizes them into categories (Majors, Minors, Exotics, Others). You can then easily select
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The Ultimate Tool for Fine-Tuning Moving Averages This is an advanced tool designed to simplify and optimize your Moving Average set up. With MA Tuner, you can effortlessly adjust key parameters(Period, Shift, Method, & Price) through a user-friendly panel and instantly access detailed statistics on how frequently candles cross the MA line and their open and close positions relative to it. Why is it better than the standard Moving Average Indicator? While it draws the same MA line as the sta
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Abraham Correa
4753
Abraham Correa 2024.06.23 04:58 
 

Advanced coding doesn't seem to be unsatisfying. The rating is self explanatory!

Xavipas
187
Xavipas 2023.04.03 17:51 
 

Sencillo y eficaz. Para mi se ha convertido en un indispensable en el comercio forex. Gracias!!!

Youngon
152
Youngon 2022.12.04 17:09 
 

Powerful indicator when used together with others trading becomes a little easier

DennissKimani
26
DennissKimani 2022.08.31 16:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia
5298
Reply from developer Teddy Mutugi Mworia Teddy Mutugi Mworia 2022.09.02 12:04
More on the way. Stay tuned 😊
Ricky Balozi
31
Ricky Balozi 2022.08.30 11:23 
 

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