Dual Onset

It is an algorithm to detect trend changes early.

You should try multiple values for the Multiplier parameter (1 <value <10 recommended). At first glance you can see effective entries.

This is, in fact, one of the rows that Geleg Faktor initially had. But it was removed because it was no longer needed. The other rows were sufficient for G.Faktor's effectiveness, but I still wanted to share this one.





Always test before using it on your live account so that you fully understand how it works and thus have control over your emotions.