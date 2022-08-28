SupplyDemandZones

"Supply / Demand Zones"

The concepts of supply and demand zones are undoubtedly two of the most highly discussed attributes of technical analysis. Part of analysing chart of pattern, these terms are used by traders to refer to price levels in charts that tend to act as barriers, preventing the price of an asset from getting pushed in a certain direction. At first, the explanation and idea behind identifying these levels seems easy, but as you'll find out, supply and demand zones can come in various forms, and the concept is more difficult to master than it first appears.

Demand zonesis a price level where a downtrend can be expected to pause due to a concentration of demand. As the price of a currency drops, demand for the currency increases, thus forming the support zone. Meanwhile,  supply zones arise due to sell off when prices increase.

Once an area or "zone" of supply or demand has been identified, it provides valuable potential trade  entry or exit points. This is because, as a price reaches a point of support or resistance, it will do one of two things – bounce back away from the support or resistance level, or violate the price level and continue in its direction – until it hits the next support or resistance level.

Most forms of trades are based on the belief that supply and demand zones will not be broken. Whether price is halted by the support or resistance level, or it breaks through, traders can "bet" on the direction and can quickly determine if they are correct. If the price moves in the wrong direction, the position can be closed at a small loss. If the price moves in the right direction, however, the move may be substantial.

This tool is useful to use combing with " TrendReversal Pro Indicator " & " Basket Indicator " to make Entry/Exit points.


TF: Any Time Frame(H1/H4/D1)




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一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
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