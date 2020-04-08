Hacksaw is a trend indicator used in the Forex markets. Sharp price fluctuations are ignored, as well as noise around average prices. Signal points, where the color changes, can be used as potential market reversal points. The advantage of the indicator is its simplicity of settings and a call to action.





Naturally, do not forget that any indicator is only an assistant, and not a magic tool, by the will of which you will become fabulously rich.





Unfortunately, many novice traders forget about this, they see a potential grail in each indicator, which is not worth doing at all. No indicator will ever tell where the price will go, we cannot know this.





The graph is not redrawn in the process of work. The indicator is successfully used for scalping with a recommended timeframe (period) of 5 minutes. It is included in the so-called arrow indicators. And it is very practical in that it forms arrows in places where buy signals appear, or, conversely, sell signals. In general, the whole point of trading comes down to probability, somewhere it is more, and somewhere it is less. Use the indicator as you see fit.