Important! Euro Hunter is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It is designed for market conditions after 2017. All screenshots belong to backtests with EURUSD H1 timeframe since 01 January 2018.



Hunter is based on three main steps: Open a new order, follow the price and if needed update stoploss level.

This MQL4 Expert Advisor is an adaption of the trading strategy made famous by trading legend Larry Conners.

The EA essentially buys on the dips and sells on the rises.

Buy Signal: Current candle is above the 55 EMA RSI 2 period is below 10

Sell Signal: Current candle is below the 55 EMA RSI 2 period is above 90



Warning! ECN brokers are highly recommended for users to maximize the profit.



Recommendations

EA Settings: Use the default parameters.

Symbol: EURUSD is suggested.

Timeframe: H1 is suggested.

Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, non-FIFO or FIFO.

Trading Condition: Ranging.

Minimum Deposit: $100.

!!! Important Note: Before back test, be sure the history data downloaded fully and correctly !!! Parameters