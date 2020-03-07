Euro Hunter
- Experts
- Safa Erden
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EURO HUNTER - NO Martingale - NO Hedging - NO Risky trading strategies!!!! --------------Just IN and OUT--------------
Hunter uses
RSI 2-Period strategy to open a position. After opening a position it follows the price with
trailing stop loss.
Important!
Euro Hunter is a fully automated Expert Advisor. It is designed for market conditions after 2017. All screenshots belong to backtests with EURUSD H1 timeframe since 01 January 2018.
Hunter is based on three main steps: Open a new order, follow the price and if needed update stoploss level.
-
This MQL4 Expert Advisor is an adaption of the trading strategy made famous by trading legend Larry Conners.
-
The EA essentially buys on the dips and sells on the rises.
-
Buy Signal: Current candle is above the 55 EMA RSI 2 period is below 10
-
Sell Signal: Current candle is below the 55 EMA RSI 2 period is above 90
User didn't leave any comment to the rating