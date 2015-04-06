Skyline EA

This EA does not use arbitrage, grid and indicators. It goes into market at any time and compensates any losses (as long as there is enough account balance). A part of the compensation mechanism ist hedging.
So keep in mind, that this is a high risk / high profit strategy and delivers constant profit on normal market situations. To limit the risk, withdraw your money after specific periods of time!

Telegram support group: (on Demand)


Performance

Linear and exponential profit (using auto lot) is possible. But keep focus on risk.

Signalhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/824389


Recommendations

  • Account type: Use an account with low spreads and commssions. Use cent account to lower the risk beyond microlots.
  • Currency pairs: EURUSD (other currency pairs are possible with adapted settings)
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Settings: Default for high risk (switch Auto Lot on for exponential growth of profit and risk)
  • Deposit: 1000$ or 1000 cents. Lower initial deposit leads to much higher risk.


Settings

  • Allow Buy: Allows the expert to open buy positions
  • Allow Sell: Allows the expert to open sell positions
  • Lot Size: Sets the lot size to use (also sets minimal used lot size when autolot is enabled an balance is below threshold)
  • Auto Lot: Multiplies the lot size according to the current account balance and the value of Balance per Lot Size
  • Balance per Lot Size: Balance threshold for Auto Lot
  • Take Profit: TP threshold
  • Stop Loss: SL threshold
  • Lot Martignale Factor: Factor for increasing lot size of each martignale step
  • Maximum Martignale Level: Maximum count of martignale steps
  • Profit Boost: Factor for boosting the overall profit (it means risk is increasing too!)
  • Commission per Lot: Commission in per lot. The EA will calculate the nessecary increase of TP to compensate the loss due to comission pays.
  • Maximum Slippage: self explaining
  • Magic Number: Keep the same magic number when replacing the EA with a newer version or configuration. Otherwise the EA cannot resume the current trading state.
  • Order Comment: self explaining
  • Enable UI: Enables the GUI which gives information about profit, drawdown and current EA status.

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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