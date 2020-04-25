RSI Control Panel MT4

This indicator will be very useful for a research of a trading strategy system. The RSI-ControlPanel is based on the very popular Relative Strength Index indicator.

You will be able to change the indicator parameters Period, Apply Price, HighLevel and LowLevel by clicking on the Up ( /\ ) and Down ( \/ ) buttons.

Sometimes, when you will open a rarely used currency pair or timeframe the indicator will not show its value. In this case you should use button "0".