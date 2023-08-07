Turpial Pullback
- Indicators
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Arlos Elias Rivas RomeroCarlos Rivas
Ing. de Sistemas
Msc. en Ciencias Gerenciales, mencion recursos humanos
Jubilado
Empresa CVG Edelca (Corporacion Venezolana de Guayana, Electrificacion del Caroni)
Experiencia en:
Sistema scada
Sistema de gestión de la calidad
Sistema de gestión de materiales
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading.
Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr.
BUY when: There is a Green Arrow
STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)"
SELL when: There is a Red Arrow.
STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)