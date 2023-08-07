Turpial Pullback

Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading.

Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr.

BUY when: There is a Green Arrow

STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)"

SELL when: There is a Red Arrow.

STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)