Turpial Pullback

  • Indicators
  • Arlos Elias Rivas Romero
    Arlos Elias Rivas Romero

    Arlos Elias Rivas Romero

    Carlos Rivas
    Ing. de Sistemas
    Msc. en Ciencias Gerenciales, mencion recursos humanos
    Jubilado
    Empresa CVG Edelca (Corporacion Venezolana de Guayana, Electrificacion del Caroni)
    Experiencia en:
    Sistema scada
    Sistema de gestión de la calidad
    Sistema de gestión de materiales
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Indicator Type Strategy (Pullback) for all Symbols and Periodicity, Preferably from 30M periodicity. Can be used for manual trading.

Its workspace corresponds to channel of 3 bars of Bill Willians. Also relies on the indicator Rsi and Atr.

BUY when: There is a Green Arrow

STOPLOSS to buy, below the bottom line of the channel (red line)"

SELL when: There is a Red Arrow.

STOPLOSS to sell, above the upper line of the channel (blue line)

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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