Sapphire Strat Maker is an EA builder (Expert Advisor Builder or Strategy Maker) designed to make the creation of trading strategies easier. The goal is to provide the most intuitive, functional and fast environment to test and execute new strategies.

Check out the free version here - Sapphire Strat Maker Alt.

Also, check out the Emerald EA Builder: an easier to use EA builder, with a few more functionalities (trailing stop, limit orders, etc.).

With this Expert Advisor you can create thousands of strategies by combining the indicators (30+ indicators are available) provided by the EA or by using custom indicators. A few of the functionalities are described below:





Tester settings to make faster optimization runs;

Custom definition of buy and sell entry conditions ;

; Custom definition of take profit/stop loss levels, including by indicators set by the user or fixed levels;

Stops after N bars;

Single or multi position;

Stop trading for a period (daily, weekly, monthly) after reaching a defined profit/loss;

Move stop loss to breakeven after reaching a certain % to take profit;

Volume calculated by balance or a fixed amount or even by mathematical operations on profit/loss;

Trailing stop;

'Alert mode', in which the EA alerts the user when the set conditions were filled, so the user can choose whether to trade or not.

If you have any question or need help to create your own strategy, feel free to reach out to me.















































