Deviation trend

Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name.

Analog for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/67339

Link to an Expert Advisor for this indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/62057