Price Action Range Intelligence

P A R Intelligence is a multi-strategy trading indicator designed for professional traders who demand precision, flexibility, and advanced market analysis. This powerful tool combines two proven trading methodologies into one seamless interface, providing institutional-grade support/resistance detection with intelligent breakout and pattern recognition systems.





✨ Why This Is Your Ultimate Trading Edge

DUAL-STRATEGY ARCHITECTURE

Choose between - or combine - two powerful trading approaches:





🎯 PATTERN STRATEGY

Advanced candlestick pattern recognition (Pin Bars, Engulfing, Inside Bars)

Smart zone-based filtering for high-probability setups

Professional Wingdings arrow visualization

⚡ BREAKOUT STRATEGY

Intelligent impulse breakout detection

Automated TP/SL calculation with Risk:Reward management

Real-time breakout alerts with retracement guidance





INTELLIGENT ZONE DETECTION

Smart Support/Resistance Levels: Automatically identifies key market zones using swing point analysis





Three-Tier Zone System:

BUY RANGE (Support Zone) - Clear entry levels for bullish positions

SELL RANGE (Resistance Zone) - Precise resistance for bearish entries

PROFIT RANGE - Safe trading area between zones

Professional Visual Display: Crystal-clear zone visualization with comprehensive labeling





📊 KEY FEATURES

🏆 Professional-Grade Analysis

Adaptive Zone Detection: Dynamic calculation based on market conditions

Intelligent Pattern Filtering: Only shows patterns within valid trading zones

Multi-Timeframe Ready: Works on all timeframes from 1-minute to monthly charts

Smart Alert System: Configurable alerts (Popup, Email, Push) with deduplication





🎨 Visual Experience

Professional Color Coding: Customizable color schemes for different traders

Enhanced Zone Labels: Full price level display with zone sizes

Wingdings Arrows: Distinct arrow styles for different pattern types

Clean Interface: Non-intrusive design that enhances chart analysis





⚙️ Complete Control & Customization

Modular Strategy Selection: Enable/disable strategies independently

Adjustable Sensitivity: Fine-tune zone detection and pattern recognition

Risk Management Integration: Built-in TP/SL calculation with R:R management

Global Variables: Ready for EA integration and automated trading





🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

STRATEGY CONFIGURATION

Pattern Strategy: Pin Bars, Engulfing Patterns, Inside Bars

Breakout Strategy: Impulse breakouts with momentum validation

Zone Analysis: 150-bar lookback with adjustable sensitivity

Alert Systems: Separate configuration for each strategy

VISUAL SETTINGS

Custom Colors: Buy/Sell/Profit zone colors, pattern colors, breakout colors

Transparency Control: Adjustable zone transparency (0-100%)

Label Options: Show/hide zone labels with professional formatting

Arrow Styles: Various Wingdings arrows for visual distinction





RISK MANAGEMENT

Auto TP/SL: Calculates optimal take-profit and stop-loss levels

Risk:Reward Ratios: Configurable from 1:1 to 5:1+

Breakout Validation: Minimum size requirements for valid signals

Impulse Checking: Filters out weak, non-impulsive breakouts

🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Perfect For:

Professional Traders seeking institutional-grade tools

Price Action Purists who trade support/resistance levels

Swing Traders looking for high-probability zone entries

Day Traders needing clear intraday levels

Algorithmic Traders who need reliable EA inputs

Trading Educators who want to demonstrate key concepts



Trading Styles Supported:

Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies

Day Trading, Swing Trading, Position Trading

Manual Trading, Semi-Automated Trading, EA Integration





📈 WHAT YOU'LL ACHIEVE

✅ Trading Benefits:

Clear Market Structure: Understand where institutional players are positioned

High-Probability Entries: Enter trades at optimal support/resistance levels

Professional Risk Management: Trade with calculated TP/SL levels

Reduced Noise: Filter out low-quality market movements

Confidence in Trades: Backed by dual validation systems





✅ Psychological Benefits:

Eliminate Guesswork: Trade with clear, objective levels

Reduce Screen Time: Let the indicator do the heavy analysis

Improve Consistency: Follow proven trading methodologies

Enhance Discipline: Trade only when conditions are optimal





🛠 SETUP & USAGE

Quick Start:

Attach to Chart: Load on any timeframe or instrument

Configure Strategies: Enable your preferred trading approach

Set Alerts: Configure notifications for your trading style

Start Trading: Follow the clear visual signals





Advanced Usage:

Combine Strategies: Use pattern confirmations with breakout signals

EA Integration: Access zones via global variables for automated trading

Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Compare zones across different timeframes

Custom Optimization: Fine-tune parameters for your specific trading style





💼 PROFESSIONAL APPLICATION

Institutional Features:

Global Variable Access: Perfect for hedge funds and proprietary trading firms

Multi-Asset Support: Tested on Forex, Stocks, Crypto, and Commodities

Backtest Compatible: Works with MT5 strategy tester

Low Resource Usage: Optimized for performance





Educational Value:

Learn Price Action: See how professional traders analyze markets

Understand Market Structure: Visualize support/resistance concepts

Develop Trading Plans: Build strategies around clear market levels

Risk Management Training: Practice proper position sizing and stop placement





📞 SUPPORT & UPDATES

Communicate via private messaging and receive updates directly on the market.

Continuous Improvement:

Regular Updates: Based on user feedback and market changes

Feature Additions: New trading tools and enhancements

Compatibility Updates: Support for new MT5 builds and features

Performance Optimization: Ongoing code improvements





💰 INVESTMENT JUSTIFICATION

Value Proposition:

One-Time Purchase: No subscriptions, no recurring fees

Multiple Strategies: Two professional systems in one product

Time Savings: Reduces analysis time by 80%+

Trading Edge: Provides institutional-level analysis at retail cost

Risk Reduction: Built-in risk management features





ROI Potential:

Lifetime Value: Continuous updates and improvements at no extra cost





🎁 SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER