Supertrend Volume Confirm

DESCRIPTION

Supertrend Volume Confirm — Trend Signals Confirmed by Volume and RSI

Supertrend Volume Confirm is a buy/sell signal indicator based on the classic Supertrend, with two additional confirmation filters: volume and RSI. Unlike more complex multi-timeframe systems, this indicator works on a single timeframe, designed for traders who want something direct and easy to read. It works on any market symbol (forex, gold, indices, stocks, crypto) thanks to its default use of tick volume, universally available on MetaTrader 5.

How it works

     Supertrend: ATR-based trend line plotted against price, flipping from green to red (and back) on each confirmed trend reversal.

     Volume filter: a trend flip only generates a signal if that candle's volume exceeds its own moving average — filtering out low-participation reversals.

     RSI filter: avoids buying at extreme overbought levels or selling at extreme oversold levels, where chasing a freshly started trend is riskier.

     All calculations are locked on closed candles: once plotted, a signal never moves or disappears.

 

Key features

       100% non-repainting — calculations run exclusively on closed candles.

       Visible Supertrend line on the chart, in addition to entry arrows.

       Volume filter with configurable source (tick or real) — universal for any symbol.

       RSI filter with adjustable overbought/oversold levels.

       Full alert system: terminal log entry, mobile push notification, and sound alert.

       Single timeframe, no need to sync history from other timeframes.

       Works on any symbol and timeframe.

 

Configurable parameters

Parameter

Description

ATR Period / Multiplier

Sensitivity of the Supertrend line

Volume filter

Enable/disable, source (tick or real), MA period

RSI filter

Enable/disable, period, overbought/oversold levels

Alerts

Log entry, push and sound, each toggled independently

 

Usage recommendations

     Recommended timeframe: M15 and above. On very short timeframes (M1-M5) it produces excessive signals due to natural noise.

     Due to its trend-following design, it performs best in markets with clear direction; during heavily sideways conditions, more failed signals are expected — standard behavior for any Supertrend-based system.

     Ideal as an entry trigger for traders who manage their own Stop Loss and Take Profit, or as an additional confirmation alongside another strategy.

 

Disclaimer

This is a signal indicator, not an automated trading system or financial advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account before live use, and to always apply your own risk management (Stop Loss, position sizing) suited to your trading profile.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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