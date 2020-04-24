Chart Window ControlPanel MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.15
- Updated: 24 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This is a Control Panel for major chart indicators: Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, Envelopes, PSAR and Fractals.
You have the ability to change any input parameters for each indicator.
For example:
MA
- maPeriod = 13;
- ma_method = MODE_SMA;
- app_price = PRICE_CLOSE;
- maColor = Yellow;
Bands
- bbPeriod = 20;
- bb_dev = 2;
- bb_Price = PRICE_CLOSE;
- bbColor = Aqua;
This indicator will be helpful for those who like to use many indicators before any decision making.