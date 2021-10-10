Hunter Trend 4
- Indicators
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Kaijun WangCooperation contact QQ: 556024
Cooperation mailbox: 556024@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 556024
TGGOUP: https://t.me/+qmlWO6RSTPY1ODc1
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators
|Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
|Local Trading copying
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5
|Local Trading copying For DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO
Auxiliary indicators
It wait s for the hunt, waits for the price limit to appear, waits for a sign of the end of the band, and makes a signal.
The indicator is plotted in the 0-100 interval with a built-in calculation method.
If you have any questions, please contact the author and share your experience.
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