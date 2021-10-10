Hunter Trend 4

Necessary for traders: tools and indicators

Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5
Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO


Auxiliary indicators

It wait s for the hunt, waits for the price limit to appear, waits for a sign of the end of the band, and makes a signal.
The indicator is plotted in the 0-100 interval with a built-in calculation method.

If you have any questions, please contact the author and share your experience.
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5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
K Trade Assistant MT5
Kaijun Wang
4.44 (16)
Utilities
Assistant: Purchase Trade Assistant-MT4 (click to download) Purchase Trade Assistant-MT5 (click to download) Please read the operating instructions carefully. Basics: Support language selection and switching (currently supports Chinese and English)       Automatic language recognition Support   hotkey opening and closing   binding, use shortcut keys to quickly open and close positions...   shortcut key closing. Support up to 30 hotkeys Unlock supports most function   replay   operations an
FREE
Renko indicator MainChart For MT5
Kaijun Wang
3.65 (17)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO 砖图 Renko PRO->>>   The display of the brick map on the main map. The Renko chart ideally r
FREE
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
K Trade Assistant Pro MT5
Kaijun Wang
1 (1)
Utilities
Assistant: Trade Assistant-MT4 (click to download) Trade Assistant-MT5 (click to download) Please read the operating instructions carefully. Basics: Quick opening and closing of positions, one-click opening and closing of positions, one-click placing of orders Draw-Line Trade Auto sl/tp Close By Symbols Profit Protected Move SL Protect Trailing SL Account RiskControl Order's Shadow Auto-Add Orders Auto-Close Orders Close ReOpen Symbols Infomation Chats Open Data Statistics Support language
Pivot Trading pp trading for mt5
Kaijun Wang
3.91 (11)
Indicators
Pivot trading: 1.pp pivot 2. r1 r2 r3, s1 s2 s3 Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Cooperation QQ:556024" Cooperation wechat
FREE
Bollinger Bands Advanced Edition For 5
Kaijun Wang
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Advanced Bollinger Bands: 1. The Bollinger rail will change color with the direction" 2. The
FREE
K Trade Assistant
Kaijun Wang
4.64 (11)
Utilities
Assistant: Purchase Trade Assistant-MT4 (click to download) Purchase Trade Assistant-MT5 (click to download) Please read the operating instructions carefully. Basics: Support language selection and switching (currently supports Chinese and English)       Automatic language recognition Support   hotkey opening and closing   binding, use shortcut keys to quickly open and close positions...   shortcut key closing. Support up to 30 hotkeys Unlock supports most function   replay   operations an
FREE
MACD two line four color For MT5
Kaijun Wang
4.57 (23)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO MACD is called Convergence and Divergence Moving Average, which is developed from the double e
FREE
KDJ Index For MT5
Kaijun Wang
3.86 (7)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO "Cooperative QQ:556024"  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" Strong
FREE
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Follow Lines Follow Trend Discoloration line For 5
Kaijun Wang
3 (1)
Indicators
Indicators are for trend followers! A trading system constructed by three moving averages. Trade with the trend and let profits run. Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy ,
FREE
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Pivot Trading 4
Kaijun Wang
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Pivot trading: 1.pp pivot 2. r1 r2 r3, s1 s2 s3 Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   auto
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
FREE
Renko indicator MainChart
Kaijun Wang
4.08 (13)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO 砖图Renko PRO->>> The display of the brick map on the main map. The Renko chart ideally remove
FREE
Fit Channel
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicators
The market price usually falls between the borders of the channel. If the price is out of range, it is a trading signal or trading opportunity. Basically, Fit Channel can be used to help determine overbought and oversold conditions in the market. When the market price is close to the upper limit, the market is considered overbought (sell zone). Conversely, when the market price is close to the bottom range, the market is considered oversold (buy zone). However, the research can be used to he
KTrade Fibo For MT5
Kaijun Wang
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Fibo: from KTrade 1. Automatically calculate and analyze the band. -> Get the desired band 2.
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KDJ Index 4
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO "Cooperative QQ:556024"  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" Strong
FREE
Multi Symbols In The Same Chart For MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
FREE
History Trading Path MT5 Same as system
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
FREE
Follow Lines Follow Trend Discoloration lines
Kaijun Wang
5 (2)
Indicators
Indicators are for trend followers! A trading system constructed by three moving averages. Trade with the trend and let profits run. Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 version of automatic calculation of wave standard Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel
FREE
Bollinger Band Advanced Edition
Kaijun Wang
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Advanced Bollinger Bands: 1. The Bollinger rail will change color with the direction" 2. The
FREE
KTrade Fibo
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Fibo: from KTrade 1. Automatically calculate and analyze the band. -> Get the desired band 2.
FREE
Donchian Like Channel MT5
Kaijun Wang
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Donchian通道（唐奇安通道指标）是用于交易突破的最古老、最简单的技术指标之一。   一般来说，唐奇安通道的宽度越宽，市场波动就越大，而唐奇安通道越窄，市场波动性也就越小 。此外，价格走势可以穿过布林带，但你看不到唐奇安通道的这种特征，因为其波段正在测量特定时期的最高价和最低价。 交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 唐奇安通道指标计算： 唐奇安上阻力线 - 由过去N天的当日最高价的最大值形成。 唐奇安下支撑线 - 由过去N天的当日最低价的最小值形成。 中心线 - （上线 + 下线）/ 2   唐奇安通道信号   唐奇安通道常用作突破指标。它提供了两种主要类型的突破信号，一个是上阻力线或下支
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MACD two line four colors
Kaijun Wang
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO MACD is called Convergence and Divergence Moving Average, which is developed from the double e
FREE
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts 5 DEMO
Kaijun Wang
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
FREE
Donchian Like Channel
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Donchian通道（唐奇安通道指标）是用于交易突破的最古老、最简单的技术指标之一。 一般来说，唐奇安通道的宽度越宽，市场波动就越大，而唐奇安通道越窄，市场波动性也就越小 。此外，价格走势可以穿过布林带，但你看不到唐奇安通道的这种特征，因为其波段正在测量特定时期的最高价和最低价。 交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 唐奇安通道指标计算： 唐奇安上阻力线 - 由过去N天的当日最高价的最大值形成。 唐奇安下支撑线 - 由过去N天的当日最低价的最小值形成。 中心线 - （上线 + 下线）/ 2   唐奇安通道信号   唐奇安通道常用作突破指标。它提供了两种主要类型的突破信号，一个是上阻力线或下支撑线
FREE
History Trading Path
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
FREE
CRW CCI and RSI and WPR
Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
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