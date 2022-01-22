Dash M30 Signal

The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, Predicting BUY and SELL signals with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on M30 timeframe. You can trade with small timeframe or using Dash DIY Ai Robot, Dash Smart M30 Strategy for autotrading on any timeframe and any currency pairs. You can download template and the presets file for autotrading with Dash Smart M30 Strategy.

Example:

  • If you install indicator on XAUUSD M5: the indicator will detect the M30 timeframe with the Candlestick and Moving Average on this timeframe (for example, the Moving Average indicates the "up trend")
  • If the indicator detects the "up trend", it will monitor for Moving Average to show "up arrow".
  • Finally, the indicator will show an "up arrow" in the chart window and send alert message with notification, such as "BUY XAUUSD"
  • If the indicator detects opposite conditions of above, it will show the opposite result.


Installation

  • Attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs
  • The recommended currencies are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, XAUUSD, BTCUSD and more.
  • The recommended timeframes are M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1


Parameters

  • Send Email.
  • Audible Alerts.
  • Push Notifications.


