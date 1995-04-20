Multi Factor Channel Score MT4

MFCS (Multi Factor Channel Score) is an advanced indicator designed to provide a clear reading of market dynamics through a weighted scoring system and adaptive volatility-based channels.

MAIN FEATURES:

  • Adaptive ATR channels adjusted to real-time volatility

  • Multi-factor scoring (position, volume, momentum, HTF trend, volatility)

  • Signals categorized by score intensity (0–100)

  • Complete dashboard showing score, trend, and key indicators

  • Multi-timeframe filtering to align market direction

  • Optional volume validation to enhance reliability

KEY PARAMETERS:

  • Adjustable ATR period, multiplier, and window

  • Configurable scoring weights

  • Volume filtered by moving average

  • Customizable dashboard with integrated alerts

USAGE:
Designed for traders and technicians seeking a quantitative assessment of market structure.
Helps identify high-potential zones, measure movement strength, and refine entry timing.


