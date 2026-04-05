Signal Alien is a handy tool if you are used to trading on a clean chart, but sometimes you need to take a look at this indicator. That is, everything is as simple as possible, positions are closed in the opposite way, that is, as soon as a signal is received to open an order in the direction opposite to your position. For example, you opened a long position (sell), close it when a red arrow appears pointing down.





If you are not sure how to determine the inflection point of the trend and are concerned about how to draw trend lines then this indicator is for you. Trading with the Signal Alien indicator is as simple as possible, if a blue arrow pointing up appears on the chart, a buy trade is opened. In the same case, if you see a red arrow pointing downward, open a sell order.