Points Trend
- Indicators
- Vitalii Zakharuk
- Version: 1.0
A very simple and convenient trend indicator based on price divergence. He showed himself well in scalping. Help in finding entry points for analysis. It can be used as a filter in trade. It has two parameters: Period and Level. The Level parameter helps to filter out excess signals. For example, for EURUSD, the Level parameter may be 0.0001. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. The indicator reflects information in a visual form. We must not forget that the approach to trade must be comprehensive; additional information is required to enter the market.
Parameters
- Period - Period of the indicator.
- Level - The level of the indent from the zero balance.