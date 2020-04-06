Progress Scalp
- Experts
- Vitalii Zakharuk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Progress Scalp strategy is based on tick trading principles. At its core, this strategy is fenders, that is, the trader receives signals for opening positions during pullbacks from the main movement. A distinctive feature of this strategy is that transactions are concluded only during periods of strong tick movements in the forex market. The Progress Scalp strategy was developed for trading with different currency pairs. You need to choose a currency pair with the lowest spreads and virtually no slippage, which is very important for scalping.
The expert system works with a deposit of $ 100! It is also worth noting that with an acceptable level of spread, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. Testing with a spread of up to 6 on all ticks. Testing on opening prices makes no sense.
Settings
- Magic - Sets the magic number.
- Lot - Sets the lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than that of the Risk field).
- Risk - Calculates the lot depending on the deposit.
- ControllSpread - Limits the spread (at which you can still enter the market).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit.
- StopLoss - Stop Loss.
- TickVolume - Tick tick value.
- MinProcentDapoClose is a virtual TP! The minimum profit that can be closed at the signal (in% of the deposit).