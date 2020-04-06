The Progress Scalp strategy is based on tick trading principles. At its core, this strategy is fenders, that is, the trader receives signals for opening positions during pullbacks from the main movement. A distinctive feature of this strategy is that transactions are concluded only during periods of strong tick movements in the forex market. The Progress Scalp strategy was developed for trading with different currency pairs. You need to choose a currency pair with the lowest spreads and virtually no slippage, which is very important for scalping.





The expert system works with a deposit of $ 100! It is also worth noting that with an acceptable level of spread, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. Testing with a spread of up to 6 on all ticks. Testing on opening prices makes no sense.





Settings