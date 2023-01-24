R 3MA Cross
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The R 3MA Cross indicator is a popular trend indicator with alerts based on the crossover of 3 moving averages, it is composed of a faster, medium and slower moving average.
Key Points
A buy alert will occur when the faster moving average crosses both the medium and slower moving average upwards.
A sell alert will occur when the faster moving average crosses both the medium and slower moving average downwards.
How to trade with it?
- Open a buy trade whenever the green colored R 3MA Cross arrow appears on the chart.
- Open a sell trade whenever the red colored R 3MA Cross arrow appears on the chart.
- Exit the trade when an opposite trading signal occurs on the chart.
Feel free to use your own favorite trading method to open and close trades with the R 3MA Cross Forex indicator.
Specifications
Trading Platform: Metatrader 4
Currency pairs: Works for any pair
Time frames: Works for any time frame
Input Parameters: Faster MA, slower MA, medium MA, period, shift, color settings & style
Indicator type: Moving average
Repaint? Does not repaint the colored MA cross arrows on the chart.
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