The R 3MA Cross indicator is a popular trend indicator with alerts based on the crossover of 3 moving averages, it is composed of a faster, medium and slower moving average.

Key Points



A buy alert will occur when the faster moving average crosses both the medium and slower moving average upwards.

A sell alert will occur when the faster moving average crosses both the medium and slower moving average downwards.

How to trade with it?



Open a buy trade whenever the green colored R 3MA Cross arrow appears on the chart.

whenever the colored R 3MA Cross arrow appears on the chart. Open a sell trade whenever the red colored R 3MA Cross arrow appears on the chart.

whenever the colored R 3MA Cross arrow appears on the chart. Exit the trade when an opposite trading signal occurs on the chart.

Feel free to use your own favorite trading method to open and close trades with the R 3MA Cross Forex indicator.

Specifications



Trading Platform: Metatrader 4

Currency pairs: Works for any pair

Time frames: Works for any time frame

Input Parameters: Faster MA, slower MA, medium MA, period, shift, color settings & style

Indicator type: Moving average

Repaint? Does not repaint the colored MA cross arrows on the chart.



