Transition indicator can track a steady price movement in a certain direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced focus. The indicator works on the basis of two moving average as well as an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows.





Trading based on trend indicators is the simplest and often the most effective. If you correctly determine the beginning of a trend, the result of the transaction is usually positive. If you use a live binary options chart as a base, the chances of success are even higher.





Benefits.

Allows you to determine the current trend.

You can quickly enough understand which particular trend is currently developing in the market.

It can be used along with oscillators as filters.

Flexible settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.





Disadvantages.