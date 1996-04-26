The Trends Signal indicator displays the direction of the trend with arrows, works in a simple and clear way. It uses a combination of reliable and simple indicators to analyze prices.

The signals of the Trends Signal indicator can be interpreted as follows: buy when the bars are colored blue, and sell when they are red.

An effective indicator with a wide range of three parameters for trading.





Parameters:

Length - The number of bars to calculate.

LevelUP, LevelDN - Levels for determining overbought, oversold.





The indicator is not subject to redrawing or any other various methods of erroneous display.

It is recommended to use in conjunction with other indicators.