Trends Signal
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 5
The Trends Signal indicator displays the direction of the trend with arrows, works in a simple and clear way. It uses a combination of reliable and simple indicators to analyze prices.
The signals of the Trends Signal indicator can be interpreted as follows: buy when the bars are colored blue, and sell when they are red.
An effective indicator with a wide range of three parameters for trading.
Parameters:
- Length - The number of bars to calculate.
- LevelUP, LevelDN - Levels for determining overbought, oversold.
The indicator is not subject to redrawing or any other various methods of erroneous display.
It is recommended to use in conjunction with other indicators.