Compromise Trend
- Indicators
- Vitalii Zakharuk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator can track the steady price movement in a certain direction. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or lateral, when the market movement does not have a pronounced focus. The indicator works on the basis of two moving average as well as an oscillator. Using the signal search algorithm, the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows.
Benefits.
- Allows you to determine the current trend.
- You can quickly enough understand which particular trend is currently developing in the market.
- It can be used along with oscillators as filters.
- Flexible settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.
Disadvantages.
- Despite the fact that the indicator shows the current market trend, it does not indicate when it will be completed.