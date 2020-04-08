Martingals
- Indicators
- Vitalii Zakharuk
- Version: 1.0
Martingals indicator works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. The arrows indicate the optimal entry points for future Martingale averaging, even with a zero exponent. The indicator shows a signal to close the series only if all previous signals can be closed in profit. After closing a series in profit, you need to immediately open an order in the direction of the signal. Thus, the close signal is at the same time the reverse opening point to the other side of the new order. The probability of a successful trend is very high. Martingals can be used both for small periods and for long-term trading.