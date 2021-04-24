Channel Alert Mtf

The signal indicator WITHOUT REDRAWING gives recommendations for the direction of trading.





When the price moves through the internal channel, it gives signals (red and blue arrows), recommending a possible change in the direction of the price movement up or down.





When the price crosses the external channel, it gives signals (yellow arrows), warning that a strong price movement is possible, which will not immediately turn the trading direction.

When the price crosses the average, it is possible to close all or part of the profitable position. Also, with a visible trend from the average, it is possible to trade in the direction of the trend.

You can also use the Alert sound notification, notification to mobile terminals, as well as to the mailbox and phone. Possible signals: BUY_INTERNAL_SIGNAL - The lower internal channel is broken.

- The lower internal channel is broken. SELL_INTERNAL_SIGNAL - The upper internal channel is broken.

- The upper internal channel is broken. SIGNAL_MID - Price in the middle of the channel.

- Price in the middle of the channel. BUY_SIGNAL_EXTERNAL - The lower external channel is broken.

- The lower external channel is broken. SELL_SIGNAL_EXTERNAL - The upper external channel is broken. Indicator parameters

TIME_PERIOD - The time period of the Channel.

- The time period of the Channel. USE_EXTERNAL - Use an external channel.

- Use an external channel. USE_INTERNAL - Use the internal channel.

- Use the internal channel. USE_MIDDLE - Use the middle one.

- Use the middle one. USE_ICON - Use icons on the chart.

- Use icons on the chart. COUNT_BARS - The number of bars to draw the channel.

- The number of bars to draw the channel. USE_HANGING - Use the alert *.

- Use the alert *. UPDATING_THE_ALERT - The time period for updating the alert.

- The time period for updating the alert. MA_PERIOD - The MovingAverage Period.

- The MovingAverage Period. INTERNAL_CHANNEL - Internal channel parameter.

- Internal channel parameter. EXTERNAL_CHANNEL - External parameter parameter. * Notifies with the Alert window. * Sends notifications to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the settings window on the Notifications tab. * Sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab.. If the email address is the same in the "Mail" tab and the phone, then the email will also be sent to the phone.





