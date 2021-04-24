Channel Alert Mtf
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 24 April 2021
- Activations: 10
When the price crosses the average, it is possible to close all or part of the profitable position. Also, with a visible trend from the average, it is possible to trade in the direction of the trend.
You can also use the Alert sound notification, notification to mobile terminals, as well as to the mailbox and phone.
Possible signals:
- BUY_INTERNAL_SIGNAL - The lower internal channel is broken.
- SELL_INTERNAL_SIGNAL - The upper internal channel is broken.
- SIGNAL_MID - Price in the middle of the channel.
- BUY_SIGNAL_EXTERNAL - The lower external channel is broken.
- SELL_SIGNAL_EXTERNAL - The upper external channel is broken.
Indicator parameters
- TIME_PERIOD - The time period of the Channel.
- USE_EXTERNAL - Use an external channel.
- USE_INTERNAL - Use the internal channel.
- USE_MIDDLE - Use the middle one.
- USE_ICON - Use icons on the chart.
- COUNT_BARS - The number of bars to draw the channel.
- USE_HANGING - Use the alert *.
- UPDATING_THE_ALERT - The time period for updating the alert.
- MA_PERIOD - The MovingAverage Period.
- INTERNAL_CHANNEL - Internal channel parameter.
- EXTERNAL_CHANNEL - External parameter parameter.
* Notifies with the Alert window.
* Sends notifications to mobile terminals whose MetaQuotes IDs are specified in the settings window on the Notifications tab.
* Sends an email to the address specified in the settings window on the "Mail" tab..
If the email address is the same in the "Mail" tab and the phone, then the email will also be sent to the phone.