Anniversary

An expert of a new type Anniversary - works using sharp tick movements, the algorithm that was created earlier is significantly improved. The uniqueness of the expert is that it can be launched on any hour period, any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. What makes the expert attractive enough to use for trading. It is recommended to work on liquid forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and a lot of 0.01. A small initial deposit also contributes to the low-risk testing of the bot.

The bot goes through the whole history and all currency pairs with one single setting. The more delays your broker has in total with the Internet channel, the greater you need to set a stop loss, take profit and trailing stop so that the server can process them at the right price and the lower the trading frequency.

The MaxSpread parameter plays a key role. It should be noted here, if during optimization and testing you use a spread, for example 10 pips (or 1 point), then this is the way to set this parameter so that the expert can not enter the market with other spread indicators. As a result, there will be a significantly smaller number of inputs than during testing (since a really small spread is not common). Existing positions will be quite accurate and as much as possible correspond to the tester. This is the main difference between the tester performance and the real operating mode (it is advisable to use a floating spread account).

If there is a commission on the account, then it is necessary to set the Commission parameter so that it is taken into account during optimization and operation. You need to pick it up by counting the commission on pips and set the indicator in pips as an addition to the spread.

Parameters:
  • Magic is a common parameter, magic number.
  • Risk - calculates the lot depending on the deposit.
  • Lot - sets the lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than that of the Risk field).
  • MaxSpread - the maximum allowable spread with which the expert will allow you to open a position.
  • TakeProfit - take profit in pips.
  • StopLoss - stop loss in pips.
  • TrailingStart - after how many pips a trailing stop will turn on.
  • Commission is an important parameter (like the spread) for those accounts in which commission is used.
  • Slippage - level of maximum slippage.
  • VolatilityMultiplier - the parameter allows you to place an order only if the volatility is higher than this relative parameter (the higher the parameter, the more active price movements will be necessary to enter the market).
  • VolatilityPercentageLimit - indicates that the order will be placed if the ratio of real volatility to the selected VolatilityMultiplier parameter is greater than the specified value in percent.
  • OrderExpireSeconds - pending order lifetime in milliseconds.
