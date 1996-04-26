Are you tired of the constant ups and downs? It is not worth becoming a victim of unstable market movements, it is time to somehow get rid of it! Already now, you can use Business Trend solutions to balance the analysis of price movements and get a clearer picture of price behavior.





Business Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. This indicator allows you to find the most likely trend reversal points. You will no longer find a copyright indicator like this. A simple but effective system for determining the forex trend. From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool. It works on all currency pairs, stocks, raw materials, cryptocurrencies.





An alert system (alert, email notifications) will help to monitor several trading instruments at once. You just need to set the indicator on the charts, and when the indicator signal appears, an alert will work. With our alert system you will never miss a signal to open a position!





Instruction manual

As soon as the red arrow appears, open a deal to sell, close when the blue arrow appears!

As soon as the blue arrow appears, open a buy deal, close when the red arrow appears!

Benefits