MultiTrendScanner

MultiTrend_Scanner is an indicator for the MT4 platform that is used to review trends on multiple symbols.

We turn it on on any symbol, on any TF and we have a preview of the entire market.

The current symbol is permanently assigned in the first segment of scanner.

When adding another segment, you can manually enter any symbol.

The quantity of added segments is unlimited.

In each segment of a given symbol displayed are trends on different TFs.

To calculate the strength of these trends are used indicators : "Bulls Power", "Bears Power" i "Moving Average".

An additional signal "TICK" comes from the deviation of the current price from the Tick Average.

In each segment there is also information about the current price and spread on the selected symbol.

At the end of the segment there is an alert section.

If appropriate signals appear on the selected symbol, then

an alert appears and the alert section becomes active.

Scanner is simple and intuitive to use. It has no settings.



If you have any ideas what can be changed in MultiTrend - write in the "Comments".



Important notes :

1. Use only one MultiTrend_Scanner on the entire MT4.

2. It is not recommended to change the TFu on which MultiTrend_Scanner is enabled.

3. In a backtest, due to limited MT4 - only the first segment with the current symbol works.

You want to see the full operation of MultiTrend Scanner, buy the full version or rent it for 1 month.