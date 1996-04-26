AIS Optimal TPSL

This indicator displays optimal take profit and stop loss levels. These levels are calculated based on historical data. At the first start, the indicator is trained on history. After that, he evaluates the probability that the price will overcome this or that level in the future and selects the most optimal options for placing stop orders. For example, take profit values ​​are selected so that the profit is maximum and the probability that the price reaches its level is the highest possible. The stop loss level should be minimal, but the probability of reaching it should be minimal. This results in levels with the highest possible mathematical expectation of winning.

Also, this indicator can be used in the form of support and resistance levels. To do this, you can combine different forecast lengths and offsets.

Indicator parameters: