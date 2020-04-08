An indicator from the zigzag family with levels. First of all, I will point out arguments in favor of the advisability of using a level indicator. They give the trader the following benefits:





Alternative points of view - the level indicator helps to look at the levels from the side, compare them with several automatic systems, identify errors;





Saving time - reducing the cost of effort for self-building lines;





Exact mathematical calculation - quick calculation of levels, ratios of indicators that are usually not used in manual construction are possible;





Allows you not to miss important levels and transactions.





The construction method is reliable and popular among traders. There are many examples of such indicators, but many of them draw inaccurately, since drawing such levels is a subjective matter. The indicator at the peak of the waves puts price tags. Fibonacci levels are automatically built on the last waves.