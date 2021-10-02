MACalc MT4

Moving average, moving average (English Moving average, MA) is a general name for a family of functions, the values ​​of which at each point of determining the level of some average value of the original function for the previous period.





CalcPipsOn - In order to add rozruhunok on the chart, you must activate this field.





The previous development of a variant of this indicator differed in that it had an extended functionality for calculating averaging in the set, as well as advanced possibilities for calculating the application to prices. But all the implementations of this and other indicators have one significant drawback, we can see the projection of the calculations on the chart in the form of a curve, but we cannot see in digital form how well this curve will work itself out under the condition of trading on it, of course, here it is necessary to take into account that trading according to the indicator, it is, first of all, strict adherence to the rules.





The essence of novelty. The indicator offers, in addition to displaying the curve on the chart, to see the display of the profit in digital form. It should be borne in mind that this display is the result of the application of certain trading rules. This version implements two rules. If users have ideas, then you can offer and have a free implementation of additional rules in this indicator in the new version, in the event that they interest the author.





Trading rules.

RULES_ANGLE_BIN - toggle on the slope of the curve.

RULES_CROSSING_PRICE - trading along the curve section with the open price of the current bar.





All signals are generated at the opening of the bar. Any closing price of a zero bar is replaced by the opening price of a zero bar in order to avoid false results. This indicator is suitable for those who are interested in the classic calculation method but with improved functionality. There is a version for both MT4 and MT5.





Additional parameters for calculating profit for a given range of historical bars.

CalcPipsOn - Enable Calculation!

Rules - Select a rule for calculation.

InversionSignal - invert the signal.

History - Preset range of historical bars.

CalcSpread - Imaginary spread for calculating profit based on indicator signals.

Moving averages are commonly used in time series data to smooth out short-term fluctuations and highlight major trends or cycles. Moving average is a type of convolution mathematically. This implementation differs in that it presents a whole set of different types of convolution, which is reflected in the settings by an extended set of methods.

METHOD_SMA

METHOD_EMA

METHOD_SMMA

METHOD_LWMA

METHOD_WILDER_EMA

METHOD_SINE_WMA

METHOD_TRI_MA

METHOD_LSMA

METHOD_HMA

METHOD_ZL_EMA

METHOD_ITREND_MA

METHOD_MOVING_MEDIAN

METHOD_GEO_MEAN

METHOD_REMA

METHOD_ILRS

METHOD_IE_2

METHOD_TRI_MA_GEN

METHOD_VWMA

Also, this indicator implements the calculations of averages relative to an extended set of price calculations. What's in the settings is represented by the following list.

TYPE_PRICE_CLOSE

TYPE_PRICE_OPEN

TYPE_PRICE_HIGH

TYPE_PRICE_LOW

TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN

TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL

TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED

TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN_OC

TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL_O

TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_O

TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_OC

TYPE_PRICE_H_O

TYPE_PRICE_H_C

TYPE_PRICE_L_O

TYPE_PRICE_L_C

TYPE_PRICE_H_MIN

TYPE_PRICE_H_MAX

TYPE_PRICE_L_MIN

TYPE_PRICE_L_MAX



