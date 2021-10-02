MACalc MT4

Moving average, moving average (English Moving average, MA) is a general name for a family of functions, the values ​​of which at each point of determining the level of some average value of the original function for the previous period.

CalcPipsOn - In order to add rozruhunok on the chart, you must activate this field.

The previous development of a variant of this indicator differed in that it had an extended functionality for calculating averaging in the set, as well as advanced possibilities for calculating the application to prices. But all the implementations of this and other indicators have one significant drawback, we can see the projection of the calculations on the chart in the form of a curve, but we cannot see in digital form how well this curve will work itself out under the condition of trading on it, of course, here it is necessary to take into account that trading according to the indicator, it is, first of all, strict adherence to the rules.

The essence of novelty. The indicator offers, in addition to displaying the curve on the chart, to see the display of the profit in digital form. It should be borne in mind that this display is the result of the application of certain trading rules. This version implements two rules. If users have ideas, then you can offer and have a free implementation of additional rules in this indicator in the new version, in the event that they interest the author.

Trading rules.
  •    RULES_ANGLE_BIN - toggle on the slope of the curve.
  •    RULES_CROSSING_PRICE - trading along the curve section with the open price of the current bar.

All signals are generated at the opening of the bar. Any closing price of a zero bar is replaced by the opening price of a zero bar in order to avoid false results. This indicator is suitable for those who are interested in the classic calculation method but with improved functionality. There is a version for both MT4 and MT5.

Additional parameters for calculating profit for a given range of historical bars.
  • CalcPipsOn - Enable Calculation!
  • Rules - Select a rule for calculation.
  • InversionSignal - invert the signal.
  • History - Preset range of historical bars.
  • CalcSpread - Imaginary spread for calculating profit based on indicator signals.
Moving averages are commonly used in time series data to smooth out short-term fluctuations and highlight major trends or cycles. Moving average is a type of convolution mathematically. This implementation differs in that it presents a whole set of different types of convolution, which is reflected in the settings by an extended set of methods.
  •    METHOD_SMA
  •    METHOD_EMA
  •    METHOD_SMMA
  •    METHOD_LWMA
  •    METHOD_WILDER_EMA
  •    METHOD_SINE_WMA
  •    METHOD_TRI_MA
  •    METHOD_LSMA
  •    METHOD_HMA
  •    METHOD_ZL_EMA
  •    METHOD_ITREND_MA
  •    METHOD_MOVING_MEDIAN
  •    METHOD_GEO_MEAN
  •    METHOD_REMA
  •    METHOD_ILRS
  •    METHOD_IE_2
  •    METHOD_TRI_MA_GEN
  •    METHOD_VWMA
Also, this indicator implements the calculations of averages relative to an extended set of price calculations. What's in the settings is represented by the following list.
  •    TYPE_PRICE_CLOSE
  •    TYPE_PRICE_OPEN
  •    TYPE_PRICE_HIGH
  •    TYPE_PRICE_LOW
  •    TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN
  •    TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL
  •    TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED
  •    TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN_OC
  •    TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL_O
  •    TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_O
  •    TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_OC
  •    TYPE_PRICE_H_O
  •    TYPE_PRICE_H_C
  •    TYPE_PRICE_L_O
  •    TYPE_PRICE_L_C
  •    TYPE_PRICE_H_MIN
  •    TYPE_PRICE_H_MAX
  •    TYPE_PRICE_L_MIN
  •    TYPE_PRICE_L_MAX


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Vitalii Zakharuk
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Indicators
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Roberto Bonati
Indicators
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Provided is a trend trading Expert Advisor based on the simplest indicator strategy of following the market towards global price movements. The robot can effectively trade on almost any trading asset or currency pair, but subject to proper optimization. It is recommended to use the robot on the hourly chart of the Euro / Dollar currency pair. List of all settings: Magic - Magic number. StartVolume - Sets the lot size for entering the market. OnRisk - Activates Money Management. PercentRisk - A
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