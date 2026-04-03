Goldistan EA MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 5.84
- Updated: 3 April 2026
- Activations: 10
Professional Automated Gold Trading System for XAUUSD
GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 is a professional automated trading robot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) using a smart RSI momentum strategy, adaptive grid recovery system, and advanced risk management.
The EA is built to handle gold market volatility with precision entries, controlled recovery, and stable trade management. It is suitable for traders who want structured automated trading without emotional decisions and manual monitoring.
The system focuses on capital protection, controlled drawdown, and consistent trading performance under real market conditions.Key Benefits
Automated XAUUSD gold trading system
Smart RSI momentum-based strategy
Adaptive grid recovery system
Basket trailing stop and profit locking
Spread and margin safety protection
Pending order precision execution
ECN and RAW spread compatible
Low drawdown focused structure
Prop firm friendly trading logic
Optimized for gold market volatility
Fully customizable trading parameters
GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT4 uses a structured algorithmic trading approach designed for XAUUSD.
Strategy workflow:
RSI momentum identifies overbought and oversold conditions
Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed for precise entry
Adaptive grid system manages market fluctuations
Basket trailing stop locks profit automatically
Risk control system protects equity and margin
This approach helps maintain stable trading behavior while reducing unnecessary exposure to market noise.Smart RSI Momentum System
The EA trades only when market momentum is confirmed using RSI-based signals.
Filters false breakouts
Avoids weak market conditions
Reduces unnecessary trades
Improves entry precision
This helps increase trading accuracy and market timing.Adaptive Grid Recovery System
GOLDISTAN EA uses a controlled grid recovery mechanism instead of aggressive martingale logic.
Dynamic grid distance
Controlled lot progression
Maximum order protection
Margin safety check
Drawdown control structure
The system focuses on balance protection and stable recovery during market movement.Institutional Risk Control System
Basket trailing stop for profit locking
Margin and equity protection
Spread and execution filters
Stop level protection
Auto order management
The EA continuously monitors trading conditions to maintain safe and stable operation.Prop Firm Friendly Structure
Compatible with strict trading rules and risk control requirements.
Margin safety system
Maximum order control
Spread filtering
Stop level protection
Execution safety logic
Suitable for disciplined and rule-based trading environments.Advanced Technical Features
Smart pending order execution
Volatility session optimization
Custom RSI and grid settings
Trailing stop and basket management
Automatic order cleanup system
Optimized MT4 performance
The EA is lightweight, stable, and designed for long-term automated trading.Recommended Settings
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1
Account Type: ECN or RAW Spread
Minimum Balance: 500 USD
Recommended Balance: 1000 USD or higher
Spread: Low spread broker recommended
VPS: Recommended for stable operation
Default settings are optimized for gold trading.Who Should Use GOLDISTAN EA PRO
Gold traders
Forex automated trading users
Scalpers and algorithmic traders
Prop firm traders
Passive income traders
Beginner and professional traders
This EA is suitable for anyone looking for structured automated gold trading.High Ranking SEO Keywords
Gold EA MT4
XAUUSD EA
Gold Trading Robot
MT4 Gold Expert Advisor
Forex Gold EA
XAUUSD Trading Robot
Gold Scalper EA
Automated Gold Trading MT4
Best Gold EA MT4
Professional Gold Trading Robot
Gold Grid EA
RSI Gold EA
Forex Robot XAUUSD
MT4 Automated Trading System
Gold Forex Expert Advisor
These keywords improve visibility in MQL5 search and Google indexing.Installation Guide
Copy EA to Experts folder
Restart MetaTrader 4
Attach EA to XAUUSD M1 chart
Enable Auto Trading
Use default settings
The EA will begin trading automatically.Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Market conditions, broker execution, and spreads can affect trading results.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits.
Users must apply proper money management and risk control.
Always test on a demo account before using on live account.
The developer is not responsible for trading losses.