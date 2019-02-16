Grid Expert
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.3
- Updated: 28 May 2020
- Activations: 5
The Grid Expert Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments.
The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses signals based not on the current price, but on the price of the edges of channel. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. A special code processes the channel for the last several periods to identify the trend direction.
Advantages
- Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference
- News Events Filter Included
- Works on Forex (Currency Pair; GBPUSD)
Public holidays in United States, dynamically added into code and below is reference URL/Link https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public_holidays_in_the_United_States#List_of_Federal_Holidays
Compare Market Watch Time with www.time.is/GMT and calculate the difference and compare this difference with GMT Offset value which appears on graph and if you found that it is not equal, than you should needs to install Network Time Synchronization Tool or contact with vendor/author.
Live Account Monitoring
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shahidjalally/seller
Parameters
- Automatic Lot on Balance Based - true / false
- Lot per Deposit Cycle - Lot per Deposit cycle
- Deposit Cycle - Deposit Cycle
- Manual Lot While Auto Lot False - Manual Lot While Auto Lot False
- Comments – Trade comments
- Stop Loss in USD - Set stop loss value in USD, and 0 mean not use this stop loss
Requirements:
Account Type: Any
Recommended Balance for Standard/ECN Accounts: 500$
Recommended Balance for Micro/Cent Accounts: 50$
Recommended Leverage 1:500
Recommended pair: GBPUSD
Time Frame: H1
VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.
that EA is very good and there is stop lose you can determine it and target win trades is guaranteed but don't be greedy and you engoy working of this great EA thanks to Author he is very cooperative