Grid Expert

5

 

The Grid Expert Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments.

The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses signals based not on the current price, but on the price of the edges of channel. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. A special code processes the channel for the last several periods to identify the trend direction.

Advantages

  • Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference
  • News Events Filter Included
  • Works on Forex (Currency Pair; GBPUSD)
To use the news filter, you have to add this URL http://ec.forexprostools.com/ in the setting of MT4. Then allow WebRequest for listed URL

Public holidays in United States, dynamically added into code and below is reference URL/Link https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public_holidays_in_the_United_States#List_of_Federal_Holidays

Compare Market Watch Time with www.time.is/GMT and calculate the difference and compare this difference with GMT Offset value which appears on graph and if you found that it is not equal, than you should needs to install Network Time Synchronization Tool or contact with vendor/author.


Live Account Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shahidjalally/seller

Parameters

  • Automatic Lot on Balance Based - true / false
  • Lot per Deposit Cycle - Lot per Deposit cycle
  • Deposit Cycle - Deposit Cycle
  • Manual Lot While Auto Lot False - Manual Lot While Auto Lot False
  • Comments – Trade comments
  • Stop Loss in USD - Set stop loss value in USD, and 0 mean not use this stop loss

Requirements:

Account Type: Any

Recommended Balance for Standard/ECN Accounts: 500$

Recommended Balance for Micro/Cent Accounts: 50$

Recommended Leverage 1:500

Recommended pair: GBPUSD

Time Frame: H1

VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.


Reviews 2
Ibrahim Ali H Al Hayek
160
Ibrahim Ali H Al Hayek 2020.05.02 00:23 
 

that EA is very good and there is stop lose you can determine it and target win trades is guaranteed but don't be greedy and you engoy working of this great EA thanks to Author he is very cooperative

bm842580
64
bm842580 2019.03.23 21:30 
 

I see at EA's Author Signal that EA can generate upto 30% monthly, if we follow his settings.

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Ibrahim Ali H Al Hayek
160
Ibrahim Ali H Al Hayek 2020.05.02 00:23 
 

that EA is very good and there is stop lose you can determine it and target win trades is guaranteed but don't be greedy and you engoy working of this great EA thanks to Author he is very cooperative

bm842580
64
bm842580 2019.03.23 21:30 
 

I see at EA's Author Signal that EA can generate upto 30% monthly, if we follow his settings.

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