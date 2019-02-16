The Grid Expert Expert Advisor is a professional tool for trading grids of orders on financial instruments.

The algorithm of the program is arranged in such a way that the EA uses signals based not on the current price, but on the price of the edges of channel. A special algorithm calculates the channel and the price range and uses it to generate signals. A special code processes the channel for the last several periods to identify the trend direction.

Advantages

Automatic trading mode, no need manual interference

News Events Filter Included

Works on Forex (Currency Pair; GBPUSD)

To use the news filter, you have to add this URL http://ec.forexprostools.com/ in the setting of MT4. Then allow WebRequest for listed URL

Public holidays in United States, dynamically added into code and below is reference URL/Link https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Public_holidays_in_the_United_States#List_of_Federal_Holidays

Compare Market Watch Time with www.time.is/GMT and calculate the difference and compare this difference with GMT Offset value which appears on graph and if you found that it is not equal, than you should needs to install Network Time Synchronization Tool or contact with vendor/author.





Live Account Monitoring

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/shahidjalally/seller

Parameters

Automatic Lot on Balance Based - true / false

Lot per Deposit Cycle - Lot per Deposit cycle

- Lot per Deposit cycle Deposit Cycle - Deposit Cycle

- Deposit Cycle Manual Lot While Auto Lot False - Manual Lot While Auto Lot False

- Manual Lot While Auto Lot False Comments – Trade comments

Stop Loss in USD - Set stop loss value in USD, and 0 mean not use this stop loss





Requirements:

Account Type: Any

Recommended Balance for Standard/ECN Accounts: 500$

Recommended Balance for Micro/Cent Accounts: 50$

Recommended Leverage 1:500

Recommended pair: GBPUSD

Time Frame: H1

VPS: A VPS with good latency rate.



