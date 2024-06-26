Tech EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 26 June 2024
- Activations: 10
Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index
No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.
Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371
The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399
and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100.
The default settings are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD M15 chart,
the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.
The minimum account balance is USD 100
to trade 0.01 buy and 0.04 Lot sell.
Timing is important!
The time zone of your broker should correspond to the default setting SetUTC (GMT).
If your chart shows trading on Wall Street starting at 16:30, this will match, see picture 4 below.
(If your chart shows a falling candle like in the picture 4 the same day at 16:30 it matches)
Most brokers use that UTC or offer it alongside other charts.
Trading on an account with a different UTC may lead to a different result.
There are no set files for this EA!
Just leave the default settings and set your lotsize or set Auto_Moneymanage=true
then a risk of 1% is low, 2% is ok, 3% is high.
Settings
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SetUTC - timezone. Default set UTC=2 is best, used by many brokers
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Auto_Moneymanage: automatic money management On or Off
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MiniLots: if true, Auto_Moneym. has steps of 0.01 lot
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MaximumRisk: % of account free margin set on risk for a trade
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LotsBuy: lot size for buys if Auto_Moneym. is disabled
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Note: Only when buying does the EA sometimes set the stop loss to half and double the lot size.
This can lead to double the profit without increasing the risk.
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LotsSell: lot size for sells if Auto_Moneym. is disabled
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StopLossBuy: distance of stop loss.
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TakeProfitBuy: distance of take profit
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Note: The TakeProfit can vary for buys and sells, depending on the chart situation,
the EA sometimes sets a higher TakeProfit, as shown in the pics below.
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DistBuy: distance where the order is placed
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Then follow the same setting for Sell orders
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HourFrClose: closes trades fridays to avoid open positions over the weekend
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LastTradeDayDec: blocks trading over christmas and new year
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magic: magic number Note: For sells it is magic-1
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DrawLines: draws Highs and Lows of former days, weeks and months in the chart. Mouseover shows the name of the line.
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The EA orientates on these lines, independent if DrawLinie is active or no.
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More info in the description of the indicator: Support Resistance Free