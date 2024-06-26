Buy the dip - sell the spike of the US Tech 100 Index



No martingale, no grid, always just one order open with StopLoss.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2196371





The starting price is only for the first buyers, next price USD 399

and every week that ends with a profit, it increases by another 100.





The default settings are for the US 100 Tech(Cash) CFD M15 chart,

the default lotsizes are for an account of USD 10000.

The minimum account balance is USD 100

to trade 0.01 buy and 0.04 Lot sell.





Timing is important!

The time zone of your broker should correspond to the default setting SetUTC (GMT).

If your chart shows trading on Wall Street starting at 16:30, this will match, see picture 4 below.

(If your chart shows a falling candle like in the picture 4 the same day at 16:30 it matches)

Most brokers use that UTC or offer it alongside other charts.

Trading on an account with a different UTC may lead to a different result.





There are no set files for this EA!

Just leave the default settings and set your lotsize or set Auto_Moneymanage=true

then a risk of 1% is low, 2% is ok, 3% is high.





Settings

SetUTC - timezone . Default set UTC=2 is best, used by many brokers

A uto_Moneymanage : automatic money management On or Off



MiniLots : if true , Auto_Moneym . has steps of 0.01 lot



MaximumRisk : % of account free margin set on risk for a trade



LotsBuy : lot size for buys if Auto_Moneym. is disabled

Note : Only when buying does the EA sometimes set the stop loss to half and double the lot size. This can lead to double the profit without increasing the risk.

LotsSell: lot size for sells if Auto_Moneym. is disabled StopLossBuy : distance of stop loss.

TakeProfitBuy: distance of take profit

Note : The TakeProfit can vary for buys and sells, depending on the chart situation,

the EA sometimes sets a higher TakeProfit, as shown in the pics below.

DistBuy : distance where the order is placed

Then follow the same setting for Sell orders





HourFrClose: closes trades fridays to avoid open positions over the weekend

LastTradeDayDec: blocks trading over christmas and new year

magic: magic number Note: For sells it is magic-1

DrawLines: draws Highs and Lows of former days, weeks and months in the chart. Mouseover shows the name of the line.

The EA orientates on these lines, independent if DrawLinie is active or no.

More info in the description of the indicator: Support Resistance Free















