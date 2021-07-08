Reversal smart grid

Use our recommended broker: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=61478

Timeframe: M1
Base pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD
Additional pairs: GBPNZD

Reversal smart grid uses multiple timeframe analyses to spot potential pullbacks in the market. These pullbacks have great potential to make big profit, we enter these pullbacks on the lowest timeframe ( M1 ). All backtests are performed over a 17+ years period showing stable and long term results! The goal is long term compounding profits with the reasonable drawdown at some times. 

How to install

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY on all pairs M1 charts only,  AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD is recommended, GBPNZD is additional

  • Please allow web requests to the following URL for news filter:

      1. https://ec.forexprostools.com/

    Important setting

    • Money management - automatic risk management setting for lot size calculations
    • Max spread - max spread filter to avoid huge spreads
    • Minimal price target - minimal amount of points for auto target price
    • Maximal price target - maximal amount of points for auto target price
    • Minimal grid distance- minimal grid distance in points
    • Maximal grid distance  - maximal grid distance in points
    • Maximal multiplier - maximal multiplier used ( for example: 30 x first lot )
    • Grid take profit - take profit in points for grid trades
    • Minimal grid profit - minimal take profit in points for grid trades
    • Minimal grid profit after - use minimal grid profit after x positions
    • Equity stoploss - true / false
    • Equity stoploss percent - stoploss percentage
    • News filter - enable / disable for low, medium, high and nfp impact news seperate settings

    MINIMUM DEPOSIT: 1000

    Kindly advice: Please use cent account for this low balance, use money management setting +- 3000. ( Lower is higher risk )

    If use cent account:  setup 4 pairs AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, GBPNZD

    If use ECN account:  setup 3 pairs AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD

    NOTE: Minimum deposit is bigger risk.

    SETUP 2 ( balance > 1000):

    Use money management setting +- 3000. ( Lower is higher risk )

    Setup 4 pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, GBPNZD

    We recommend to use this expert advisor on a vps to make sure it run 24/5.


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    Ludovic Martin 2021.07.08 10:59 
     

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