Bullrun is a fully automatic grid trading advisor that will help you maximize the results of your long-term investments. The advisor opens long trades only. If the price moves in the opposite direction of the trade, the trade will be controlled by the grid system. The first trade is opened for the entire specified volume of the deposit, subsequent trades in the grid are calculated based on the Multiplier parameter.

The advisor has 2 operating modes:

1. Automatic calculation of Take profit parameters, volume multiplier, number of trades in the grid and its step based on the maximum drawdown for the instrument in the past. To calculate them, you need to set the analysis period in the “bars for analysis” field and select the risk level. Even at risk level 3, the parameters are selected in such a way that your deposit is safe in the event of large drawdowns. After calculation, the parameters can be displayed on the screen if “Parameters visualization” is enabled.

2. Trading according to parameters specified by the user in the “Manual Mode Parameters” section. Presets have been prepared for the most popular instruments (in the discussion section).

The advisor has a built-in algorithm for calculating volume based on a given percentage of your balance or by volume multiplying a given percentage of balance by the multiplier parameter.

It is recommended to install the adviser on proven instruments that tend to grow in the long term, for example, crypto currency (Bitcoin, Etherium), metals (Gold etc.) and stock indices (S&P 500 etc.). Not recommended for use on currency pairs.

Please note that the adviser's strategy is for the long term and long drawdowns are possible.

Benefits and features

Fully automated

There is a function for automatic calculation of parameters

There is a function for automatically calculating the volume based on a specified percentage of the deposit.

A simple mechanism for manipulating risk by changing volume calculation parameters.

Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit, which your broker cannot see.

Take Profit and Grid Step parameters are indicated as a percentage of the current price

Brokers with low commissions for transferring positions are recommended.

For uninterrupted operation, it is recommended to use a VPS.

Recommended use on higher timeframes: H4 and higher.

Input Parameters

Automode Parameters

Automode – Switch between automatic and manual modes for calculating parameters

Risk Level – Risk level for automatic mode. (The higher the value, the higher the risk).

Bars for analysis – Number of bars used to calculate the maximum drawdown for an instrument.

Manual Mode Parameters

Take Profit – Distance for profit taking.

Grid Step – The distance that the price must go to open the next order in the grid.

Number of Trades in Grid.

Multiplier – The coefficient by which the deposit will be multiplied to calculate the volume of the second and subsequent transactions in the grid.

Stop Loss On/Off – Stop Loss Switch.

Stop Loss in % - The distance through which a loss is recorded and all trades are closed as a percentage of the opening price of the first trade. Set if the previous parameter is enabled

Volume parameters

Autolot - Switch Automatically determine the volume of trades, if set to True, the volume will be calculated automatically, so that the total volume of trades does not exceed the size of the deposit multiplied by the “multiplier” parameter.

Fix Lot - Fixed volume in lots.

Percent of deposit – Percentage of deposit for automatic volume calculation.

Volume accuracy - accuracy of volume, decimal places

Drawing Parameters

Parameters visualization – Enable visualization of calculated parameters on the screen. (Only when Automode ON)

Background Color

Font Color

Panel Size – Size of the information panel.

MagicNumber – Advisor’s magic number.



