Bullrun

Bullrun is a fully automatic grid trading advisor that will help you maximize the results of your long-term investments. The advisor opens long trades only. If the price moves in the opposite direction of the trade, the trade will be controlled by the grid system. The first trade is opened for the entire specified volume of the deposit, subsequent trades in the grid are calculated based on the Multiplier parameter.

The advisor has 2 operating modes:

1. Automatic calculation of Take profit parameters, volume multiplier, number of trades in the grid and its step based on the maximum drawdown for the instrument in the past. To calculate them, you need to set the analysis period in the “bars for analysis” field and select the risk level. Even at risk level 3, the parameters are selected in such a way that your deposit is safe in the event of large drawdowns. After calculation, the parameters can be displayed on the screen if “Parameters visualization” is enabled.

2. Trading according to parameters specified by the user in the “Manual Mode Parameters” section. Presets have been prepared for the most popular instruments (in the discussion section).

The advisor has a built-in algorithm for calculating volume based on a given percentage of your balance or by volume multiplying a given percentage of balance by the multiplier parameter.

It is recommended to install the adviser on proven instruments that tend to grow in the long term, for example, crypto currency (Bitcoin, Etherium), metals (Gold etc.) and stock indices (S&P 500 etc.). Not recommended for use on currency pairs.

Please note that the adviser's strategy is for the long term and long drawdowns are possible.

Benefits and features

  • Fully automated
  • There is a function for automatic calculation of parameters
  • There is a function for automatically calculating the volume based on a specified percentage of the deposit.
  • A simple mechanism for manipulating risk by changing volume calculation parameters.
  • Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit, which your broker cannot see.
  • Take Profit and Grid Step parameters are indicated as a percentage of the current price
  • Brokers with low commissions for transferring positions are recommended.
  • For uninterrupted operation, it is recommended to use a VPS.
  • Recommended use on higher timeframes: H4 and higher.

Input Parameters

Automode Parameters

Automode – Switch between automatic and manual modes for calculating parameters

Risk Level – Risk level for automatic mode. (The higher the value, the higher the risk).

Bars for analysis – Number of bars used to calculate the maximum drawdown for an instrument.

Manual Mode Parameters

Take Profit – Distance for profit taking.

Grid Step – The distance that the price must go to open the next order in the grid.

Number of Trades in Grid.

Multiplier – The coefficient by which the deposit will be multiplied to calculate the volume of the second and subsequent transactions in the grid.

Stop Loss On/Off – Stop Loss Switch.

Stop Loss in % - The distance through which a loss is recorded and all trades are closed as a percentage of the opening price of the first trade. Set if the previous parameter is enabled

Volume parameters

Autolot - Switch Automatically determine the volume of trades, if set to True, the volume will be calculated automatically, so that the total volume of trades does not exceed the size of the deposit multiplied by the “multiplier” parameter.

Fix Lot - Fixed volume in lots.

Percent of deposit – Percentage of deposit for automatic volume calculation.

Volume accuracy - accuracy of volume, decimal places

Drawing Parameters

Parameters visualization – Enable visualization of calculated parameters on the screen. (Only when Automode ON)

Background Color

Font Color

Panel Size – Size of the information panel.

MagicNumber – Advisor’s magic number.

 

 


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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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4.67 (3)
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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