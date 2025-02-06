Turtle Breakout
- Sang N Nguyen
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 6 February 2025
BreakOut is a simple, well-known and powerful trading strategy which is widely used by many traders. It has been tested across various markets over many years of back testing with a solid profit result
Turtle BreakOut EA is built on a trend-following rules of EMA indicator. It protects the capital by closing orders according to the maximum loss which we allow by setting a specific amount or by a balance percentage
And lets profits run as far as possible, allowing for significant gains during favorable market conditions.
Not like other EAs such as Grid, Martingale, DCA or running without stop-loss strategy keeps adding more orders when you are having a losing position until the capital is burnt out. Turtle BreakOut EA will add more and more orders to gain maximum profit when the opening trades are moved to entry and profit, the EA always protects the capital and grow the future equity
Patience is the key of trading for all traders so we have to be patient while using this EA to be successful and gain a big profit, as it has been demonstrated over a long period of testing
Assets
USDJPY, BTCUSD, GBPJPY, GOLD, GBPUSD, EURUSD
Timeframe
H1
Capital
Min $ 1000
Broker
Any broker
Risk
Manual setup risk
Lot size
Set manual or Auto lot size
Leverage
From 1:30
Type
Breakout
How to use the setting (EA has a default setup)
Variable
Description
LostTarget
Maximum lost amount per trade
LostByPercent
Maximum lost amount by percentage of total balance
Note: EA will close the trade if the biggest amount between LostTarget and LostByPercent is reached
DeletePendingOrder_Friday
EA will delete all pending order on Friday night at 23:00
ManualLots
Set manual lot size
AutoLot
EA will auto calculate lot size based on the Risk number.
Risk
How many percent you want to risk per trade for EA use to calculate the lot size
Note: Risk and LostByPercent are working independently
MagicNumber
This is a unique number to identify EA so it must be different number if you use multiple EAs
EA User Guide:
- To start, add the EA to the chart by opening your trading platform (MT4) and dragging the EA from the Expert Advisors folder onto the chart of your desired trading pair.
- Make sure go to MT4 menu Tools -> Options -> Select Expert Advisors tab -> Tick Allow automated
Good luck and happy trading!!!