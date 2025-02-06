Turtle Breakout

BreakOut is a simple, well-known and powerful trading strategy which is widely used by many traders. It has been tested across various markets over many years of back testing with a solid profit result

Turtle BreakOut EA is built on a trend-following rules of EMA indicator. It protects the capital by closing orders according to the maximum loss which we allow by setting a specific amount or by a balance percentage

And lets profits run as far as possible, allowing for significant gains during favorable market conditions.

Not like other EAs such as Grid, Martingale, DCA or running without stop-loss strategy keeps adding more orders when you are having a losing position until the capital is burnt out. Turtle BreakOut EA will add more and more orders to gain maximum profit when the opening trades are moved to entry and profit, the EA always protects the capital and grow the future equity

Patience is the key of trading for all traders so we have to be patient while using this EA to be successful and gain a big profit, as it has been demonstrated over a long period of testing

Assets

USDJPY, BTCUSD, GBPJPY, GOLD, GBPUSD, EURUSD

Timeframe

H1

Capital

Min $ 1000

Broker

Any broker

Risk

Manual setup risk

Lot size

Set manual or Auto lot size

Leverage

From 1:30

Type 

 Breakout

 

How to use the setting (EA has a default setup)

Variable

Description

LostTarget

Maximum lost amount per trade

LostByPercent

Maximum lost amount by percentage of total balance

 

Note: EA will close the trade if the biggest amount between LostTarget and LostByPercent is reached

DeletePendingOrder_Friday

EA will delete all pending order on Friday night at 23:00

ManualLots

Set manual lot size

AutoLot

EA will auto calculate lot size based on the Risk number.

Please be careful if you want to use AutoLot size function as it can create a very large lot size and can blow up your account very quickly; unless you tested the currency or assets that you want to trade in advance

Risk

How many percent you want to risk per trade for EA use to calculate the lot size

 

Note: Risk and LostByPercent are working independently

MagicNumber

This is a unique number to identify EA so it must be different number if you use multiple EAs



EA User Guide:

  1. To start, add the EA to the chart by opening your trading platform (MT4) and dragging the EA from the Expert Advisors folder onto the chart of your desired trading pair.
  2. Make sure go to MT4 menu Tools -> Options -> Select Expert Advisors tab -> Tick Allow automated

Good luck and happy trading!!!

 


