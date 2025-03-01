RSI MA Grid

The RSI MA Grid EA is a trading algorithm that utilizes a dollar-cost averaging strategy. It waits for the price to move significantly in one direction before entering a trade in anticipation of a pullback. The EA identifies overextensions in the RSI on a higher timeframe and then waits for a moving average crossover on a lower timeframe to confirm entry. Risk management is calculated using the Average Daily Range (ADR), and the EA incorporates drawdown control mechanisms to manage exposure effectively.


Recommended products
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
Audnzd Scalping Expert Advisor
Hao Jun Chong
Experts
ANSEA is a AUDNZD scalping strategy allows you to get the maximum profit on flat currency pairs. Author's indicators are used to accurately enter the market! Signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281563?source=Site+Signals+Page *Back tested in Dukascopy historical data Best case: Minimum Balance:   $500 Leverage:   1:100 Maximal Drawdown:  27 % Spread:   5 pips Net Profit:  15 % per year Low risk:   $200 Balance per 0.01 lot size High risk:   $500 Balance per 0.07 lot size The EA is installe
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
Arda
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
2 copy of 10 left at this price.  Next 10 copies $549. Arda is a trading Expert Advisor based on the dissonance of technical indicators  and price patterns. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter The Expert Advisor was tested on real historical data of EURUSD, GBPUSD and XAUUSD (Gold). You can download a demo version of any program (for example, tickstory - there is a free version) that provides quotes with 99.9% quality and check it yourself. The trading strategy does not cont
Dangal
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Dangal is trend trading using indicators and levels. The expert system goes through the whole history and can work with several currency pairs (GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURUSD) with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the MaxSpread field, taking into account the Wednesday and the commission. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, but it works with the H1 period. You can start using it
Project Gold
Zhi Cheng Guan
Experts
Dear Investor, I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data. It: Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth. Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods . Every trade is protected with a stop loss. Didn´t have a losing year si
MyTraderEA
Khayelihle Tosh
Experts
AutoTraderEA Description As the name says, this is an autotrading robot.   It trades on H1 timeframe.  It looks for clear trades, and is very accurate, yet still will take a couple of trades per week. Otherwise losses are minimised through a 130 pip StopLoss which can be modified. AutoTrader gives the user the ability to choose whether to keep trading volumes the same or change in direct proportion to the change in the account equity.   The EA has been backtested only on the EURUSD pair over a
BreakthroughEA
Li Peng Fang
Experts
This EA is a breakthrough EA. When the monitoring market changes rapidly, fluctuates rapidly in one direction, and exceeds the set threshold, the EA will quickly place an order and quickly adopt a mobile stop loss strategy to complete capital preservation and profitability. Advantages of this EA: 1. The transaction is very fast to the closing of the position, and it is never procrastinated. 2. After the transaction, the accuracy rate is very high. 3. Place an order with compound interest, and th
TrendRVR
Aleksandr Butkov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is notable for the fact that it is designed for trading any currency pair. The "Pattern + RSI" robot demonstrates good performance for a long time without changing the settings, and it is not some prohibitively complex system, but simply a successful combination of Prise Action, indicators and an order grid. The EA can be used in any market with a low spread and good liquidity. However, I recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and XAUUSD. Fully autom
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Hasty 4
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Hasty is an intraday trading system making profit during short-term price movements. The Expert Advisor has been optimized for working on EURUSD. However, it can successfully work with other currency pairs as well. You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols in the MetaTrader 4 Trading Signals sections. Parameters Risk management: enter volume - volume for entry. If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of availab
Abigail 4
Andrej Nikitin
Experts
Description: Abigail is a medium-term trading system making profit during the price rollback. The Expert Advisor has been optimized for working on EURUSD. However, it can successfully work with other currency pairs as well. You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols at MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals sections. Parameters: Risk management: enter volume - market entry volume. If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
4.5 (2)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Non-Martingale Grid Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) The   Gold Throne EA   is a Expert Advisor designed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD)   trading. It operates on a structured   grid trading methodology   while avoiding the use of   martingale   money management. Instead of increasing lot sizes exponentially after losses, the EA uses a fixed or incrementally adjustable lot sizing approach, giving traders greater control over exposure and risk. By removing martingale logic, Gold
Shark Surfer EA
Roman Sheikin
Experts
Shark Surfer is a new generation Expert Advisor applying a well-established trend-following trading. The trade period recommended by the developer is H1. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer always sets take profit and stop loss to its deals. It provides the option to force close all open trades at the specified time before the market closes, which helps avoid unnecessary gaps on Monday. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. I
WhipGold AI
Edgar Enrique Retontali
Experts
WhipGold AI - Expert Advisor Tthe famous gold trading expert, now available in Market MQL5!!! . This is one of the best EA for scalping in XAUUSD (Gold)  Characteristics - This strategy works very well on Gold (You can do your own tests on other pairs but we recommend use it on XAUUSD) - It's very stable in trends or ranging , this is one of the weaknesses of almost all robots. If they work well in trends they are weak in range times;  or if they work well in range they are weak in trend tim
Steel MT4
Alessandro Grossi
Experts
Steel è un potente expert advisor dal codice stabile e pulito che apre un singolo trade per mercato impostando  Take Profit  e  Stop Loss  e sfrutta il  Trailing Stop Loss  per ottenere il migliore profitto. Può essere utilizzato e configurato su qualsiasi mercato in quanto il segnale di acquisto o vendita viene elaborato dalla sola lettura delle candele rendendolo immune da falsi e ritardatari segnali generati dagli indicatori. Si può impostare la lettura di una singola candela o di un gruppo,
Prop Hunter Pro
Soraya Bahlekeh
4.2 (5)
Experts
HFT for passing the prop firm challenge and Scalp for funded and real accounts! Prop Hunter Pro EA is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) featuring 6 meticulously crafted strategies, including both HFT and Scalping . Three of these strategies are designed to help traders overcome the challenges posed by prop firms, while the other three are intended for use in personal trading accounts. Original price   549$  —> 60% discount only   $229 MT5 version To see its Live working you may check by signing
AW Heiken Ashi EA
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Multifunctional automated advisor, working on signals of the trend indicator AW Heiken Ashi. With advanced and flexible settings for managing risks, volumes, logic of entry and support of positions. If necessary, it uses averaging, adjustable TakeProfit and StopLoss levels, built-in overlap function, dynamic step between orders. AW Heiken Ashi indicator - HERE / MT5 version of the advisor - HERE Main functions: Working with the AW Heiken Ashi indicator - The advisor automatically opens trades wh
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
**AI TRADING SYSTEM for MT4 – Your Ultimate AI-Powered Profit Machine!** Unlock the future of trading with the **AI TRADING SYSTEM**, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that uses powerful AI-driven strategies to maximize profits across all currency pairs. While it's designed for versatility, it delivers **exceptional performance on major pairs** like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, helping you stay ahead of the market. With **two distinct trading modes**, the AI TRADING SYSTEM adapts to your t
Hedging The Last
Samir Arman
Experts
Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater
The green billow
Evgeny Vlasov
Experts
Operation principles The main advantage of the Expert Advisor is that you do not need to set multiple parameters and understand the Forex market principles. All you need is to set one parameter according to the recommendations given in the description and launch the EA. The robot calculates the necessary lot volume, acceptable risk and closing amount. The EA works on any timeframe and symbol. Several parameters and indicators are analyzed during the EA operation. Orders are opened and profit is
Boster
Langtha Prosanta Daudung
Experts
The  Boster  is a fully automated EA design for trading EURUSD pair. It is design to trade along the trend and also trade during reversal. It uses adaptive grid strategy. In adaptive grid strategy the distance between the trade is not fixed, the entry of next trade is base on most favourable market condition to close the trade in profit. So the risk associated with normal  grid/Martingale  strategy is considerably reduced by adopting adaptive grid distance strategy.  Back tested for 10 years (20
NW rebate
Andrey Pitikov
Experts
The Expert Advisor belongs to Night Warrior series. It works at night time opening and closing a large number of orders. The main pair is GBPUSD. The recommended timeframe is M5. The EA trades based on multiple indicators. It is not a scalper. Low spread broker is required. Be sure to enable rebates. You can start using it with $100. Parameters Magic - unique order ID Max spread - maximum spread Slippage - slippage Max lot - maximum lot size Lot - lot size Auto lot - enable/disable risk Risk -
Merlin Grid
Nicolas Zouein
4.5 (2)
Experts
Merlin Grid is a fully automated EA that uses a clever combination of grid, price action, fast scalping, smart filtering and artificial intellect (artilect) to determine profitable entry and exit points into the FX market. Merlin Grid is optimized and backtested over a period of 8 years (2010–2018). Download the free demo version and give it a run yourself. Visit Merlin Grid's blog for set files, news, updates, wish list, etc. Characteristics FIFO compliance option. Price averaging of same kind
Green Direction EA
Matas Milevicius
Experts
Robot designed for long term trading only! Please use it on a vps server and it will bring for You stable profits with a very small percentage loss! The trading strategy used on EA: 1.Price Action 2.Smart martingale 3.Filter Moving Average Pairs recommendations: Any major pair,but best is EURUSD,GBPUSD,and USDJPY. No Gold,Brent or e.t.c. Time Frame recommendations: Time Frame of the chart can be any. But best results is with M15,M5. If You like more aggressive trading style please use M
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
Robbie Robot
Jason Edward Todt
Experts
Suitable for any time frame Suitable for any currency pair Configuring not required Can be used as either an indicator, or as a fully automated EA This EA uses MACD, and it is fully customizable CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS 1. Main parameters 1.1 Two order comments for Long/Short orders 1.2 Two Unique magic numbers. For Long/Short 1.3 Maximum allowed spread 1.4 Maximum allowed slippage 1.5 All indicators used within this EA are fully customizable 1.6 Define broker digits 1.7 Use as a fully automated
Gold Extractor
Sara Sabaghi
4.29 (41)
Experts
Brief about, gold/XAUUSD? Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Gold has been considered a highly valuable commodity for millennia and the gold price is widely followed in financial markets around the world. Most commonly quoted in US Dollars is (XAU/USD). All the times in Forex, Hedge funders and big kids use gold to hedge their basket from market risk. and they use this gold as a hedge. For this reason, gold holds value well and
PropTradeMaster
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Unlock Precision Trading with PropTradeMaster: Your Expert Forex Trading Solution PropTradeMaster is a cutting-edge Forex robot designed to elevate your trading experience. Using advanced neural networks and NSA-core technology, it delivers precise market insights and adapts to changing conditions, providing you with the edge you need to succeed. Detailed User Manual For comprehensive instructions and deeper insights into how PropTradeMaster operates, please refer to the included Manual Guide.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.78 (23)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.43 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (90)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for 3 major currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD. Signals :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267359?source=Site+Profile+Seller Only 1 Copy Left Out of 10 at this price Next Price: $599.99 Available for MT4 and MT5 MT5 Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI, Not Neural Network, Not Arbitrage. Every trade has a hard-set Stop Loss (SL). SL is different for each currency pair. Each trade is monitored and profit is locked using Trailing
Daytrade Pro Algo
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.54 (26)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
3.15 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4   – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Using Artificial Intelligence Cherma MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It relies entirely on artificial intelligence to analyze the market and identify precise entry and exit points. This expert advisor is built for traders seeking a fast and efficient scalping strategy, executing dozens of trades daily based on real-time AI-generated signals and intel
Golden Blitz MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.75 (4)
Experts
EA Gold Blitz   – A Safe and Effective Gold Trading Solution   Only  1  copies left at current price! Next price: $799.99 Final price: $1999.99 MT5 version Hello! I am EA Gold Blitz   , the second EA in the Diamond Forex Group family, specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD). With exceptional features and a safety-first approach, I promise to deliver a sustainable and effective gold trading experience for traders.   What Makes EA Gold Blitz   Different? - Dynamic Stop Loss (SL): The
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (8)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️  Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an   additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to   claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical i
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL BLOG-1 Welcome to Gold Trend Scalping LAUNCH PROMO:  The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases (9/10) Final price: $1999.99 Details about params Gold Trend Scalping is the first EA I designed specifically for gold.  The EA uses a following trend trading strategy based on larger time frames.  It employs a super trend to detect the main trend of the larger time frame and then opens trades on smaller time frames.  The EA always uses a fixed stop loss for each trade, set
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
NEXON Ai
Hicham Chergui
3.25 (4)
Experts
NEXON – AI-Powered Gold Scalping Expert Advisor (XAUUSD M5) NEXON is an advanced, fully automated scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Neural Networks, it continuously adapts to market dynamics to deliver precise, high-frequency trading decisions. Rather than relying on rigid, rule-based logic or basic indicators, NEXON learns from historical and real-time market behavio
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A gold trading expert advisor is a sophisticated software program designed to analyze market trends and execute trades on behalf of the user in the gold market. This type of expert advisor utilizes advanced algorithms to identify profitable trading opportunities and make decisions based on pre-defined criteria and parameters. The gold trading expert advisor is capable of monitoring the gold market 24/7, identifying potential entry and exit points, managing risk levels, and executing trades aut
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
Aurum AI – The Power of Artificial Intelligence for Gold Trading (XAU/USD) Experience the full potential of technology in trading! Aurum AI is a groundbreaking expert advisor designed for stable and secure performance in the gold market. It combines the power of artificial intelligence, precise trend analysis, and strict risk control to make every trade as effective as possible. Promotion Discount - 40%. 3 copies available at a price of   $275 Bonus for Aurum AI – exclusive GoldPrime AI advisor
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review