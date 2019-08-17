TrendSurfing

"This EA will shown you the POWER of good Money Management"


Basic information you must know.

  • This version written for  EURUSD
  • 1 Hours timeframe
  • Risk:Reward = 1:4
  • Stop Loss on EVERY position!
  • No worry for high drawdown
  • Adjustable risk per trade to match you captital

This version currently support.

Currency Timeframe Note
 EUR/USD  1 Hours timeframe Default setting and EA coding for EUR/USD

Why this strategy need discipline? 

  • Because we build this strategy for long-term investors, So the trade might happend 1-2 trade per week if you expect for trade on everyday this strategy may not right for you.
  • The strategy is aim for position with big trend.

    Things you must aware!

    • When loss trade happen and it will happen more than win trade,This EA need to keep running although you might feel overwhelmed this strategy need discipline and patience, But at the end of the day you'll be profit by money management.
    • We reccommend you the start try out our strategy with small account(depend on your capital) to see how this EA run, Before make big decision.

    "We can't right everytime but at the end of the day you will profitable with good Money Management"


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    Experts
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    4.93 (257)
    Experts
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    Ianina Nadirova
    5 (1)
    Experts
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