Top and bottom patterns

This indicator finds technical analysis reversal patterns such as Double Bottom, Triple Bottom, Head & Shoulders and their opposite counterparts. The indicator shows them on the chart of a currency pair and can signal a trader if a pattern has been formed recently. This allows you to quickly detect a possible trend reversal or correction, it is enough to add an indicator to the chart, after that, you can change different timeframes to quickly find such patterns, if the patterns are not located or, on the contrary, are not located in the best places in history, you can change the parameters for better display for a certain currency pair. Also, you can change the color of the lines of the displayed patterns and enable the display of lines of not fully formed patterns.

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