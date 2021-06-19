Gap island

An indicator of pattern #30 ("Island Reversal") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski (two gaps, the second gap is in the direction of the first one).

Parameters:

Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears

Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal)

GapSize - minimum gap size in points

ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17

ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points

ShowLevels - show levels

ColUp - color of an upward line

ColDn - color of a downward line

Auto5Digits - automatic multiplication of ArrowVShift and GapSize by 10 when working with 5 and 3 digit quotes.

Note. Arrows appear on a forming bar and can disappear during bar formation. Notification (Alerts and Push) are generated based on a formed bar.



It cannot be guaranteed that the indicator recognizes the patterns exactly as implied by the author.

Recommended optimization parameters: GapSize.

