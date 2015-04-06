IronPet is an innovative scalper that has been developed by me for 3 months with the involvement of other specialists and experienced traders. The Expert Advisor uses a unique algorithm for entering calm market hours.





The main detail is that the expert uses risk control, which allows you to close unprofitable positions with minimal loss and move on.





This is not a tester grail. No big words.





Dynamic rules for opening and closing positions allow you to maximize profitability and reduce losses.





This is not a grail - the Expert Advisor does not promise quick profits.





The EA is focused on long-term growth.





Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP. Recommended TF: M15.





Advantages:

Automatic GMT detection;

Solid backtest and real signal;

Dynamic adjustment to a changing market;

No intervention in the advisor's work is required;

No set files are required for the recommended trading instruments.









Requirements





The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during rollover. I recommend using a good ECN broker. The advisor must work on the VPS all the time.





Settings: