IronPet
- Experts
-
Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
IronPet is an innovative scalper that has been developed by me for 3 months with the involvement of other specialists and experienced traders. The Expert Advisor uses a unique algorithm for entering calm market hours.
The main detail is that the expert uses risk control, which allows you to close unprofitable positions with minimal loss and move on.
This is not a tester grail. No big words.
Dynamic rules for opening and closing positions allow you to maximize profitability and reduce losses.
This is not a grail - the Expert Advisor does not promise quick profits.
The EA is focused on long-term growth.
Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, EURGBP. Recommended TF: M15.
Advantages:
- Automatic GMT detection;
- Solid backtest and real signal;
- Dynamic adjustment to a changing market;
- No intervention in the advisor's work is required;
- No set files are required for the recommended trading instruments.
Support is provided here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter
Requirements
The EA requires good brokerage conditions: low spread and slippage during rollover. I recommend using a good ECN broker. The advisor must work on the VPS all the time.
Settings:
- Channel width ratio - Channel width ratio;
- Number of bars - The number of calculated bars;
- Max Trades - Maximum number of positions;
- Max Spread - Maximum spread;
- Take% of profit - Close profit percentage;
- Profit in points - Close profit in points;
- MaxRisk - Risk for calculating a trading lot;
- if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk = 0, the lot will be like this;
- StopLoss - Stop Loss;
- TakeProfit - Take Profit;
- Lot multiplier - Multiplier;
- Step between orders - Step between positions;
- MagicNumber 1 - First Magician;
- MagicNumber 2 - Second Magician;
- Comment to orders - Comment to orders.