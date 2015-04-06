AlgoAI

Amazing price 99$ for the first 10 copies only!!!

18 YEARS of Backtest

Survives all available history for EURUSD 

The Algo use a special AI algorithm (MRMNN) in order to identify special and unique repetitive patterns in the market.


Time Frame 5M
Currency : EURUSD

Input Parameters

BarsToScan- How much bars back to scan and train the NN

Moving Average LongMoving Average for Long Trades as a filter

Moving Average ShortMoving Average for Short Trades as a filter

Volatility Factor- % of implied volatility (0%..100%) 

ATR Size- Min size of ATR

Filter Trades- Activating trade filters (reduce the amount of trades but increase entry accruacy)

Take profit - Take profit in Pips (not points)

Take profit Adj - How much in % to adj (reduce) the take profit if we have few open orders

Exit Trade at Risk - if the AI found there is a risk to a trade it will try to close it quickly 

Stop Loss -Stop Loss in Pips (not points)

Equity stop - Hard stop loss when equity loss reach a specific %

Max Open Position - Max Open positions at the same time

Min Distance - How much min distance between one trade to the next one

Multiplier Lot - How much to increase the next lot size (based on the previous opened lot)

Max Spread - Max allowed spread to open positions

Start Trail After - Start to trail after how much pips

Trail Amount - How much to trail each step

The EA use GMT +3 as the default , please adjust that according to your broker GMT

Recommendations:

Please use broker that allows min lot 0.01 

Must use VPS

Minimum balance 400$ per 0.01 lot


Please test before buy/rent this Algo.

DISCLAIMER - Past Performance Is No Guarantee of Future Results , you  are only responsible for your own actions!



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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
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