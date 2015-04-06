Amazing price 99$ for the first 10 copies only!!!

18 YEARS of Backtest Survives all available history for EURUSD



The Algo use a special AI algorithm (MRMNN) in order to identify special and unique repetitive patterns in the market.







Time Frame 5M

Currency : EURUSD

Input Parameters

BarsToScan- How much bars back to scan and train the NN

Moving Average Long- Moving Average for Long Trades as a filter

Moving Average Short- Moving Average for Short Trades as a filter

Volatility Factor- % of implied volatility (0%..100%)

ATR Size- Min size of ATR

- Activating trade filters (reduce the amount of trades but increase entry accruacy)

Take profit - Take profit in Pips (not points)

Take profit Adj - How much in % to adj (reduce) the take profit if we have few open orders

Exit Trade at Risk - if the AI found there is a risk to a trade it will try to close it quickly



Stop Loss -Stop Loss in Pips (not points)

Equity stop - Hard stop loss when equity loss reach a specific %

Max Open Position - Max Open positions at the same time

Min Distance - How much min distance between one trade to the next one

Multiplier Lot - How much to increase the next lot size (based on the previous opened lot)

Max Spread - Max allowed spread to open positions

Start Trail After - Start to trail after how much pips

Trail Amount - How much to trail each step

The EA use GMT +3 as the default , please adjust that according to your broker GMT

Recommendations:

Please use broker that allows min lot 0.01

Must use VPS

Minimum balance 400$ per 0.01 lot





Please test before buy/rent this Algo.

DISCLAIMER - Past Performance Is No Guarantee of Future Results , you are only responsible for your own actions!







