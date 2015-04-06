AlgoAI
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Amazing price 99$ for the first 10 copies only!!!
18 YEARS of BacktestSurvives all available history for EURUSD
The Algo use a special AI algorithm (MRMNN) in order to identify special and unique repetitive patterns in the market.
Time Frame 5M
Currency : EURUSD
Input Parameters
BarsToScan- How much bars back to scan and train the NN
Moving Average Long- Moving Average for Long Trades as a filter
Moving Average Short- Moving Average for Short Trades as a filter
Volatility Factor- % of implied volatility (0%..100%)
ATR Size- Min size of ATRFilter Trades- Activating trade filters (reduce the amount of trades but increase entry accruacy)
Take profit - Take profit in Pips (not points)
Take profit Adj - How much in % to adj (reduce) the take profit if we have few open orders
Exit Trade at Risk - if the AI found there is a risk to a trade it will try to close it quickly
Stop Loss -Stop Loss in Pips (not points)
Equity stop - Hard stop loss when equity loss reach a specific %
Max Open Position - Max Open positions at the same time
Min Distance - How much min distance between one trade to the next one
Multiplier Lot - How much to increase the next lot size (based on the previous opened lot)
Max Spread - Max allowed spread to open positions
Start Trail After - Start to trail after how much pips
Trail Amount - How much to trail each step
The EA use GMT +3 as the default , please adjust that according to your broker GMT
Recommendations:
Please use broker that allows min lot 0.01
Must use VPS
Minimum balance 400$ per 0.01 lot
Please test before buy/rent this Algo.
DISCLAIMER - Past Performance Is No Guarantee of Future Results , you are only responsible for your own actions!