Crypto MonKey

Crypto Monkey is the latest addition to our suite of automated trading robots tailored for Bitcoin trading. Embracing a minimalist design, this robot aligns seamlessly with the aesthetic of our previously released applications on this online store. Notably, Crypto Monkey is equipped with predefined entry rules capable of generating market orders for both buying and selling positions. Additionally, the robot incorporates exit signal rules as well and includes standard rules such as Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), Trailing Stop (TS), and Break Even (BE). These exit rules are calculated using independent Average True Range (ATR) indicators for each specific criterion, expressed in coefficients. By default, the robot is configured to trade on the BTCUSD currency pair and operates on the H1 time frame, requiring no further action concerning this currency pair. Should you wish to integrate the robot into a broader portfolio alongside other expert advisors, it is imperative to assign a unique ID or magic number to each robot. I strongly recommend utilizing a virtual private server (VPS) for optimal functionality. This ensures seamless operation, allowing the robot to effectively manage its stop loss, trailing stop, and breakeven mechanisms. Alternatively, if you possess a personal VPS, it can be used for this purpose. I wish you happy trading.


  • Platform type: MT5 
  • Account type: Any
  • If you buy now, you reserve the right to own new upgraded versions of the robot, which will appear at specific time intervals continuously.    
Note:
Keep in mind that "Crypto Monkey" should be tested on a demo account, before any use.

      My Links:

      Installation Guide:
      Testing

      WARNING: I sell all my products only via MQL5 website. If you see it somewhere else, be aware of scam.



      Prodotti consigliati
      News Advisor MT5 Pro
      Zakaria Rachid
      Experts
      This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT5. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT4 version of the expert: News Advisor MT4 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the s
      Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
      Percival David
      Experts
      Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
      KingKong MT5
      Agus Santoso
      Experts
      Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 L'Expert Advisor (EA) "KingKong" è un sofisticato algoritmo di trading progettato per il mercato Forex, sfruttando una strategia di breakout che si attiva durante i periodi di maggiore liquidità del mercato. Questo EA è realizzato per trarre vantaggio dai movimenti di prezzo significativi che si verificano quando il volume degli scambi aumenta, garantendo che le operazioni
      FlashTrader Pro
      Roman Lomaev
      Experts
      FlashTrader Pro – Expert Advisor per Scalping sul Forex Descrizione Generale FlashTrader Pro è un EA automatizzato progettato per lo scalping e il trading a breve termine sul Forex. Reagisce ai movimenti improvvisi dei prezzi aprendo trade quando sono soddisfatte le condizioni impostate su tempo e volatilità. Utilizza un piccolo grid di ordini, trailing stop per proteggere i profitti e controllo dello spread per ridurre i costi. Ottimale per coppie con spread basso (EURUSD, GBPUSD, ecc.).
      Hamster Scalping mt5
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.7 (231)
      Experts
      Hamster Scalping è un consulente di trading completamente automatico. Strategia di scalping notturno. L'indicatore RSI e il filtro ATR vengono utilizzati come ingressi. L'Expert Advisor richiede un tipo di conto di copertura. IMPORTANTE! Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e un bonus! Il monitoraggio del lavoro reale, così come i miei altri sviluppi, possono essere visualizzati qui: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Raccomandazioni generali Deposito minimo
      Blue CARA MT5
      Duc Anh Le
      Experts
      | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
      US500 Scalper
      Sergey Batudayev
      Experts
      L'S&P 500 Scalper Advisor è uno strumento innovativo progettato per i trader che desiderano operare con successo sull'indice S&P 500. L'indice è uno degli indicatori più utilizzati e prestigiosi del mercato azionario americano, che comprende le 500 maggiori società degli Stati Uniti. Peculiarità: Soluzioni di trading automatizzate:       Il consulente si basa su algoritmi avanzati e analisi tecniche per adattare automaticamente la strategia alle mutevoli condizioni di mercato. Approccio versati
      Magic EA MT5
      Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
      Experts
      Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
      Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Experts
      Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
      GoldenRatioX
      Serhii Sharlai
      Experts
      GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
      LL Grid EA MT5
      Leopoldo Licari
      Experts
      ********** CHRISTMAS OFFER - LIMITED TIME ONLY 30$ ********** 6 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $35  ---> NEXT PRICE $55 UPDATED v1.8 IS OUT ON MARCH 2022 " I built this EA based on my past trading experience, on my personal needs, on what I already had in my hands, on those useful functions that I needed. I am happy to share it with you at a very small cost considering the potential and the time dedicated to developing it. " PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT -  Grid EA with  selectabl
      NonSimulated Gold Scalper
      Ankan Biswas
      Experts
      NonSimulated Gold Scalper is a precision-built expert advisor designed for gold trading on Exness, optimized specifically for the 30-minute timeframe (M30). It uses a dynamic price structure and trend-following logic to generate stable and reliable profits. This EA features tight risk control: Take Profit : 4444 points Stop Loss : 2222 points Trailing SL Activation : 1111 points Trailing Step : 555 points The EA intelligently avoids trading during consolidation phases using a smart swing-detecti
      Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
      Biswarup Banerjee
      Experts
      Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato sofisticato progettato per MetaTrader 5, che sfrutta gli incroci delle medie mobili per catturare le inversioni di tendenza e i potenziali punti di ingresso. Questo consulente esperto offre ai trader una soluzione versatile con impostazioni personalizzabili, garantendo un’esecuzione precisa delle operazioni e una gestione robusta del rischio. Ampiamente testato, fornisce metodi di ingresso efficienti, regole di uscita flessi
      Gold survivor
      Mr Charat Sattayamuk
      Experts
      This algorithm uses smart martingale. Able to survive in any situation. New orders are not determined by distance. But it is determined by the point where the market is expected to reverse. The robot start with ordering according to the trend. Never place orders that are against market trends and do not place orders in situations where market trends tend to reverse. Finally, you can earn more profits by using Trailing Stop.
      Gold Farming
      Sigit Hariyono
      Experts
      Gold Farming is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Paramet
      Long Waiting
      Aleksandr Davydov
      Experts
      Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
      FREE
      Bot RSI and Bollinger Bands
      Aurelio Miguel Machado Da Silva
      Experts
      Questo robot è uno strumento di trading automatizzato che utilizza questi due popolari indicatori per identificare opportunità di trading sul mercato Forex. L'indicatore RSI (Relative Strength Index) è un indicatore tecnico che misura la forza relativa di un asset rispetto ad altri asset presenti sul mercato. Le Bollinger Bands sono un indicatore che misura la volatilità del mercato e aiuta a determinare i limiti di prezzo per un determinato asset. Il robot di trading con gli indicatori RSI e B
      The Goat Scalper
      Giordan Cogotti
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The Goat Scalper EA: Your Key to Capitalizing on Market Movements Overview: The Goat is a cutting-edge scalper Expert Advisor (EA) designed to harness significant market movements with precision. Unlike other EAs that rely on risky strategies like hedging, martingale, grid, or arbitrage, The Goat employs breakout strategies based on key supply and demand levels. Key Features: Risk Management: Stop Loss Protection: Every open position is protected by a Stop Loss to minimize potential losses. Tra
      Nusantara MT5
      Agus Santoso
      Experts
      Versione MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout con precisione degli ordini in sospeso "Nusantara" è un Expert Advisor (EA) basato su una strategia breakout box potenziata con l'esecuzione di ordini in sospeso distanziati e dotato di un sistema di commutazione della gestione del rischio. Progettato per trader seri che desiderano una strategia automatizzata e sicura che rimanga flessibile di fr
      BTC Gold MT5
      Claudia Ramona Angerer
      1.86 (7)
      Experts
      An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting).  Symbol:                     GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)  Time frames:             M30 , H
      Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
      Allan Munene Mutiiria
      Experts
      Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
      FREE
      Santa Scalping MT5
      Morten Kruse
      3.33 (3)
      Experts
      Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
      SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
      Adam Gerasimov
      Experts
      SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - progettato per aprire le negoziazioni! Questo è un robot di trading che utilizza speciali algoritmi innovativi e avanzati per calcolare i suoi valori, il tuo assistente nel mondo dei mercati finanziari. Utilizza il nostro set di indicatori della serie SolarTrade Suite per scegliere meglio il momento in cui lanciare questo robot. Dai un'occhiata agli altri nostri prodotti della serie SolarTrade Suite in fondo alla descrizione. Vuoi n
      Error EA
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
      Fractal Trend Master
      Marcus Vinicius
      Experts
      The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
      The Midnight Scalper MT5
      Stephen Reynolds
      Experts
      Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE : After a
      FREE
      Magic Grid MT5
      Aliaksandr Charkes
      4.14 (7)
      Experts
      Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
      GridMasterFx MT5
      Sergey Kruglov
      Experts
      GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
      Indicators Trader MT5
      Konstantin Nikitin
      Experts
      Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
      Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.97 (281)
      Experts
      Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
      Argos Fury
      Aleksandar Prutkin
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
      Axonshift EA MT5
      Maxim Kurochkin
      5 (17)
      Experts
      AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
      ARIA Connector EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      4.93 (14)
      Experts
      Aria Connector EA – V4 (Macchina di Apprendimento + Modello di Apprendimento XGBoost +112 IA a Pagamento e Gratuite + Sistema di Votazione + Prompt Esterni ed Editabili) Mentre la maggior parte degli EA sul mercato afferma di utilizzare "IA" o "reti neurali" ma in realtà esegue solo script di base, Aria Connector EA V4 ridefinisce cosa significa il trading veramente alimentato dall'IA. Questa non è teoria, non è esagerazione di marketing, è una connessione diretta e verificabile tra la tua pia
      Quantum Baron
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (32)
      Experts
      Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (477)
      Experts
      Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      5 (18)
      Experts
      Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale Supporto per ordini singoli SÌ Deposito minimo 50 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con QUALSIASI broker SÌ (supporta broker a 2 o 3 cifre. Qualsiasi valuta del conto. Qualsiasi nome del simbolo. Qualsiasi fuso orario GMT.) Esecuzione senza configurazione SÌ Se ti interessa l’intelligenza artificiale applicata al trading, iscriviti al mio canale. Studio i progressi più recenti nel machine learning, condiv
      Big Forex Players MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.75 (118)
      Experts
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
      Golden Synapse
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      5 (8)
      Experts
      Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
      Quantum Bitcoin EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.95 (118)
      Experts
      Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.43 (83)
      Experts
      PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (6)
      Experts
      Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5: Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie. La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo salirà a $499. - SEGNALE REALE Rischio basso: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Rischio elevato:   https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2310008 Le istruzioni di installazione complete per il corretto funzionamento di EA AI Gold Sniper sono aggiornate all'indiri
      VolumeHedger
      Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
      5 (18)
      Experts
      VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ] Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che combi
      SGear
      Olesia Kusmenko
      5 (4)
      Experts
      Saldi di fine estate – Offerta a tempo limitato! Si applica un modello di prezzo a livelli: ogni quinto acquisto aumenta il prezzo di 50 $. Con ogni nuovo acquirente, il prossimo livello di prezzo si avvicina, rendendo il tuo ingresso più costoso. Assicura SGear al prezzo attuale prima che venga attivato il prossimo aumento di prezzo. Questa offerta è limitata, sia nel tempo che nella quantità. Dopo di che, si applicherà il prezzo di mercato regolare. Clicca qui -> SGear Signal per monitorare i
      Scalp Unscalp
      Connor Michael Woodson
      3.3 (10)
      Experts
      Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 199 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDC
      EA New Player
      Vitali Vasilenka
      5 (9)
      Experts
      EA New Player — Consulente di trading di nuova generazione Un'offerta speciale è valida all'inizio delle vendite: prime 10 copie — $350, successive 20 copie — $500. EA New Player è un consulente di trading unico per MT5, costruito sulla base di 7 diverse strategie di trading classiche. Il consulente è stato creato senza l'uso di intelligenza artificiale, solo sulla base di strumenti di analisi tecnica collaudati. Le sue caratteristiche principali sono la trasparenza della logica, le impostazion
      Syna
      William Brandon Autry
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
      SmartChoise
      Gabriel Costin Floricel
      4.26 (57)
      Experts
      SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
      Bitcoin Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.5 (131)
      Experts
      The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
      ENEA mt5
      Vitalii Tkachenko
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Prezzo: 404$ -> 550$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (23)
      Experts
      IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
      VectorPrime EA MT5
      Maxim Kurochkin
      5 (9)
      Experts
      VectorPrime — Sistema algoritmico con logica vettoriale multilivello VectorPrime è un sistema di trading autonomo progettato per un’esecuzione strutturata in condizioni di mercato multi–timeframe. Il suo nucleo si basa sul concetto di analisi vettoriale , in cui la dinamica dei prezzi viene scomposta in impulsi direzionali e strutture matriciali. Il sistema interpreta il flusso del mercato non come segnali isolati, ma come vettori interconnessi che formano una mappa coerente. Moduli principali d
      Burning Grid
      Magma Software Solutions UG
      4.54 (26)
      Experts
      Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
      AlphaCore X
      Arseny Potyekhin
      3.69 (26)
      Experts
      AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA è un sistema di trading all’avanguardia che supera la complessità dei mercati finanziari grazie a un mix unico di analisi guidate dall’IA e algoritmi basati sui dati. Integrando ChatGPT-o1 , l’ultimissimo GPT-4.5 , modelli avanzati di machine learning e un solido approccio Big Data, AlphaCore X raggiunge un nuovo livello di precisione, adattabilità ed efficienza. Questo Expert Advisor impressiona per la sua strategia innovativa, l’interazione fluida con l’IA e la sott
      Bomber Corporation EA
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.42 (12)
      Experts
      Sono lieto di presentarvi l'Expert Advisor che ho sviluppato in seguito a numerose richieste da parte degli utenti della mia strategia di trading e del mio indicatore proprietari, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link Ho quindi creato l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basato sul mio algoritmo originale per identificare e negoziare le divergenze MACD. Si tratta di un sistema di trading automatizzato che: È conforme a
      Stock Indexes EA MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.78 (18)
      Experts
      Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
      Swing Master EA
      Ihor Otkydach
      4.78 (67)
      Experts
      Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
      XG Gold Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.2 (86)
      Experts
      The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
      Vortex Gold EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (23)
      Experts
      Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
      Aura Neuron MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.79 (48)
      Experts
      Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
      Altri dall’autore
      BlackDragon
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      The Black Dragon robot is designed to operate seamlessly across various trading symbols, such as currency pairs and metals, using its default settings, which eliminates the need for additional user intervention in most cases. When applying the robot to a single currency pair, no further adjustments are necessary, making it straightforward for beginners or those focusing on a specific market. However, for users who wish to expand its use to multiple currency pairs or symbols simultaneously, it’s
      CyberExpert
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      CyberExpert  is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, offering traders a streamlined yet powerful tool for automated forex trading. Built with a philosophy of simplicity within complexity, this EA features a minimalist user interface that doesn’t compromise on performance. Introduces significant enhancements over previous iterations, reflecting a complete redesign focused on efficiency, pre-optimized settings, and adaptability. Whether you're an experi
      Quark
      Dragan Drenjanin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor for MT5 The Quark "Old Style Guy!" Expert Advisor is a versatile trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 , compatible with any currency pair but optimized for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe . Preconfigured for immediate use, it offers a minimalist and user-friendly interface for seamless operation. Key Features: Flexible Trading : Works on any currency pair, with default settings tailored for EURUSD (H1). Multi-symbol trading.  The ability to trade multiple sym
      RedHotChiliEA
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      RHC EA - Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading Expert Advisor Overview The RHC EA is a highly customizable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to empower traders with flexible and precise trading strategies. Built on the robust framework, RHC EA offers a versatile platform for both novice and experienced traders. Featuring 14 independent signal modules based on popular technical indicators, RHC EA allows users to deploy a single strategy or combine multiple signals for enhanced decision-ma
      Hulk
      Dragan Drenjanin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The Hulk Expert Advisor for MT5 The Hulk is a powerful Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, optimized for trading on XAUEUR , USDCAD, XAUUSD, BTCUSD , LNKUSD, and GBPCAD, etc., with an H1  timeframe . For multi-symbol trading, a unique magic number is automatically added to each symbol to ensure seamless operation. Key Features: Multi-symbol trading on the same chart ( use a comma as a separator).  Ex: XAUEUR,USDCAD,XAUUSD,GBPCAD 50 Independent Strategies : Includes 22 indicator-based and
      MilojicaAI
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      MilojicaAI is a versatile Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), offering automated trading through three independent signal modules: DEMA , TRIX , and Bollinger Bands . This guide provides clear instructions on how to effectively use the EA, ensuring optimal performance while maintaining simplicity. Key Features Three Signal Modules : Choose or combine DEMA, TRIX, and Bollinger Bands for entry and exit signals, each with customizable parameters like period, weight, and price seri
      Akihiko
      Dragan Drenjanin
      2.5 (2)
      Experts
      Akihiko is a sophisticated trading robot distinguished by its minimalist user interface, designed to deliver powerful functionality with simplicity at its core. To further enhance its capabilities, I’m excited to announce the release of version 19, a significant update that refines its performance and usability. This robot integrates a versatile strategy, blending multiple options to adapt to diverse market conditions. It employs carefully crafted rules for initiating both long and short positi
      Jurgen
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      The Jurgen Expert Advisor is part of a series of robots known for their minimalist style, emphasizing ease of use and system management. This robot belongs to the trend generation of robots, executing all types of orders based on specific rules. One distinctive feature of this application is its somewhat lower trading frequency. Therefore, I recommend creating an Expert Advisors Portfolio, utilizing this application simultaneously on different trading symbols and timeframes. This approach increa
      EmaPro
      Dragan Drenjanin
      4 (1)
      Experts
      Ema Pro is a newly developed robot featuring a classic crossover strategy using two MA indicators. What sets it apart is the integration of a data miner. Additionally, the system supports various order types and enables flexible trading. Exit rules, such as take profit, stop loss, trailing, and break-even, are determined based on independent ATR indicators. The default configuration targets EURUSD in the H1 time frame, though the robot can also be applied to CHFJPY in the same time frame. Its ul
      Portuguese
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Introducing Portuguese EA for MT5: Precision Trading, Simplified The Portuguese EA is an expertly designed automated trading solution for MetaTrader 5, tailored to empower traders with a robust, flexible, and user-friendly experience. Built with a focus on precision and adaptability, this Expert Advisor (EA) combines advanced signal logic with a streamlined interface, making it suitable for both novice traders and seasoned professionals. Whether you’re looking to capitalize on market trends or
      Kral
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Welcome to KRAL , a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) crafted for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Designed to empower traders with advanced automation, KRAL combines versatility and reliability to enhance your trading strategy. Whether you’re managing a diversified portfolio or seeking a steady, calculated approach to the markets, KRAL is your professional companion for navigating the dynamic world of trading. Key Features KRAL offers a suite of advanced functionalities tailored to meet the ne
      CryptoEA
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      CryptoEA. Sticking to the same vibe, but this bot's got a bit of a twist in its crypto money management system. This is some brand-new stuff, and, only this bot's got this feature integrated. Anyways, the bot's rockin' a slick, minimalist design, but it's packing all the top-notch features – works with all order types, flips positions, makes decisions on the fly, goes for the buy or the sell, and all exit rules are calculated base on six independent ATR indicators. This robot's geared up to trad
      Crypto Hunter
      Dragan Drenjanin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor The Crypto Hunter Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed for trading on BTC/USD. With its minimalist design, the robot is exceptionally user-friendly, making it ideal for traders of all experience levels. One of its key features is the various exit levels and the built-in logic that triggers exits when specific conditions are met—an essential aspect to keep in mind when deploying this EA. The trading frequency of Crypto Hunter is intentionally set to a lowe
      Crypto Mama
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Crypto Mama is a time-tested Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, optimized for BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe. Its proven strategy has endured market shifts, delivering reliable crypto trading for all account sizes. With intuitive controls, this EA suits both beginners and seasoned traders. What’s New? Versatile Order Types : Trade with market (default), stop , or limit orders to seize market opportunities. Advanced Money Management (MM) : Choose Automatic Lot Sizing (risk-based) or Fixed Lot (de
      Crypto Kong
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Crypto Kong: The Next Generation of Cryptocurrency Trading Crypto Kong is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to conquer the volatile world of cryptocurrency trading with precision and ease. This definitive edition combines sophisticated automation with a user-centric design, making it the ideal companion for traders looking to harness the power of digital assets. For a deep dive into its capabilities, refer to the MQL5 Blog article, " Introducing Crypto Kong: Your Path to Smart C
      LionKing
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Lion King EA: Automated Trading for MetaTrader 5 The Lion King Expert Advisor (EA) is a trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, combining straightforward operation with advanced automation. Optimized for the XAUUSD currency pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe, it suits traders employing medium-term strategies with disciplined execution. The EA features a user-friendly interface while maintaining robust functionality for stable and efficient trading. Core Features and Trading Logic Lion King’s defa
      Yukimura
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      The robot is designed with simplicity in mind, offering all the necessary features to control the app easily, despite its complexity under the hood. By default, it’s configured to trade the EURUSD pair on an H1 time frame, which remains the most suitable symbol even after extensive testing over the past six months. While the robot allows trading on other symbols, EURUSD is the easiest option for hassle-free use. The robot employs various ATR indicators to calculate exit rules, meaning that stop
      Error EA
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
      PredatorEA
      Dragan Drenjanin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Key Points Predator is a professional forex trading EA for MT5, designed for simplicity and adaptability. It trades currency pairs across timeframes, with higher precision on H1. Testing is essential to find the best-performing currency pairs. Validation on a demo account is crucial before live trading to ensure compatibility and performance. It offers customizable risk management, including take profit, stop loss, and trailing stops, with unique magic numbers needed for multiple instances. Int
      Ultimate Machine
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Ultimate Machine EA: Advanced Forex and Metals Trading Robot for MT5 The Ultimate Machine EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading metals (e.g., Gold) and forex pairs on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. With default settings optimized for XAUUSD,   EURUSD, and BTCUSD on the H1 timeframe, as well as GBPJPY on the M30 timeframe, the EA is also highly customizable for other instruments through optimization. Combining a robust trading engine, advanced money management
      TripleDouble
      Dragan Drenjanin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Triple Double EA - Precision Trading Expert Advisor Overview The Triple Double EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, engineered to deliver precise and consistent trading performance. Designed with a focus on reliability and adaptability, this EA leverages a combination of powerful technical indicators to generate entry and exit signals, making it ideal for traders seeking a robust automated trading solution. Optimized for the XAUUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe , Tripl
      Satoshi
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Satoshi EA - Versatile Automated Trading Expert Advisor Overview The Satoshi EA is a powerful and adaptable Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, crafted to deliver consistent and precise trading performance. Designed for seamless operation on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) , Satoshi EA ensures uninterrupted trading with minimal latency. Leveraging a robust combination of technical indicators—including Stochastic, ATR, and Envelopes for entry signals, and Force Index for exit signals—this EA of
      Cyber Ape
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      This robot features a simple user interface design, yet beneath its surface lies a wealth of advanced capabilities that enable a variety of functions. You have the freedom to create various order types, including market, stop, and limit orders, and you can choose to buy or sell. The strategy is fully customizable to suit your preferences, and you can select the calculation method for all exit levels, choosing between percentages or pips. What’s particularly interesting about this robot is that i
      Bip
      Dragan Drenjanin
      1 (1)
      Experts
      "BiP" is an advanced trading system built on fuzzy logic, designed to offer dynamic and intelligent trade management. The system identifies potential entries (both long and short) by scanning through eight different signals, ensuring a solid strategy for pinpointing market opportunities. Additionally, it incorporates two distinct exit rules for managing active positions, offering flexibility in both long and short trades.  The latest update brings notable enhancements, including new trading eng
      TheThing
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      "TheThing" Expert Advisor maintains a consistent minimalist design. This robot is not specifically tailored for any single purpose, allowing you to trade all available symbols. By testing the robot on all available currency pairs within the strategy tester, you can find which pairs are suitable for trading and on which time frame. Despite its minimalist design, the simplicity of this robot should not be misconstrued. Its key feature lies in the logic system and other settings that set it apart f
      TripleDoublePro
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Short Descriptions The Triple Double Pro expert advisor is a universal robot capable of trading any instrument. By default, it is configured to trade on the XAUUSD symbol in the H1 timeframe. However, if you wish to explore the top currency pairs on which this robot can trade, simply test the robot within the strategy tester on all available symbols, and you will receive a list of the best currency pairs. If you plan to use the robot on multiple different currency pairs, you need to set a unique
      AdamMT5
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Adam is a trading robot powered by a custom neural network, designed to handle every aspect of trading with maximum efficiency. I’ve invested significant effort into optimizing the system to the fullest extent possible. Adam now offers a fast optimization process—but keep in mind, this is a highly sophisticated solution. Currently, I recommend trading the USD/CHF currency pair on the H4 timeframe using the default settings. While there may be other instruments that yield good results, I’ve only
      Predator Genesis
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Introduction to Predator Genesis EA Predator Genesis, version 1.2, is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, representing the latest evolution in automated forex trading.   Predator Genesis   is designed to simplify the trading process while maintaining robust performance. Its minimalist user interface, a hallmark of version 1.1, reflects a design philosophy of simplicity within complexity, ensuring accessibility without sacrificing depth. This version
      Thor MT5
      Dragan Drenjanin
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Meet Thor EA : Your Ultimate Forex Trading Partner Thor EA is a state-of-the-art expert advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), blending cutting-edge automation with intelligent decision-making to elevate your forex trading. Engineered for precision and adaptability, Thor EA simplifies trading while offering advanced functionality for traders of all experience levels. Pre-optimized for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe and a robust money management system, Thor is ready to trade out of the box—n
      Crypto Ripper
      Dragan Drenjanin
      Experts
      Introducing the "Crypto Ripper" application for MT5 This application is compact and ideal for entering the crypto market. It is designed in a minimalist style with fully preconfigured settings for immediate use. The robot can operate on a single symbol or as part of a portfolio. By default, it opens market orders but also supports stop and limit orders, eliminating the need for additional preset files. The recommended timeframe is H4, and suggested cryptocurrency pairs include Bitcoin, Dogecoin,
      Filtro:
      Nessuna recensione
      Rispondi alla recensione