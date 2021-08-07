Additionally the indicator also sends immediately with every Entry Signal an Alert Message through MT5, Mobile and Email push and so in this way it offers the chance for daily trading with favorable probability.

It is also important to note that this particular tool it deals mainly with the identification of appropriate points of Entry into the market. So it is necessary the parallel use of a good Exit Strategy (for example using Mov.Average, CCI, MACD,BeST_Profit Taker Exits Indicator, etc. along with an appropriate Risk and Money Management method (using SL,TP,Trailing Stop,Time Stop,…).



BeST_Trend Scanner MT5 Indicator

Draws definite Buy/Sell Arrows

Draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting and non-backpainting

and Displays a real-time updated Info Panel

Implements all MT5 Alerts for all the Entry Signals

Filtering Entry Signals



We can use the indicator at the H1 and M30 timeframes in order to determine the trend (both must give the same Signal) and after this we can wait for the same signal in M15 timeframe to enter the trade.

Inputs



Basic Settings

Select Strategy Aggressiveness - for selecting through a multiplier factor the aggressiveness of the underlying strategy meaning the number of Entry Arrows produced.

- for selecting through a multiplier factor the aggressiveness of the underlying strategy meaning the number of Entry Arrows produced. Select the Entries Mode – for selecting Reverse or Additional Entries Mode

Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show / activate



Graphical Settings – for controlling the colors of Cchart Objects and the Panel features



Arrows Settings - for controlling Entry arrows display

Alert Settings - for controlling the use of MT5 Alerts for Entry points



For EA Developers



Buy Arrows: Buffer = 1

Buffer = 1 Sell Arrows: Buffer = 0



























